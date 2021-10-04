Avant Brands

Cannabis company growing with Vernon plant

Avant Brands latest venture involves 60,000-square foot cultivation facility

A 60,000-square-foot cannabis facility is taking root in Vernon.

Avant Brands, a leading producer of cannabis products, announced that its joint venture, 3PL Ventures, has been issued standard cultivation, standard processing and medical sales licences, in accordance with Health Canada’s Cannabis Act and Regulations.

“The licensing of 3PL is a key milestone in our continuing growth strategy as we keep up with demand for our award-winning products,” Avant Brands founder and CEO Norton Singhavon said. “We expect the joint venture to play a pivotal role in fulfilling growing demand by launching new and unique cultivars under our flagship recreational brands in Canada and supporting our international export strategy.”

The Vernon facility, located on Kosmina Road, is currently the largest cultivation facility within the Avant group of companies with a production capacity of 6,000 kilograms. It will add an additional 50-plus rare and unique cultivars, many of which Avant said are not currently believed to be available within Canada’s legal cannabis market.

Avant also has facilities in Chase and Kelowna at Tumbleweed Farms and GreenTec BioPharm, respectively.

