Chances Casino in Salmon Arm has closed along with other Shuswap entertainment spots. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)

Chances, most pubs close due to COVID-19 concerns in the Shuswap

Management group says closure is in response to mandatory reduction of group gatherings

The Salmon Arm Chances gaming centre has closed along with other Shuswap entertainment facilities where large groups of people gather, due to concerns they could facilitate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

A statement from the Berezan Hospitality Group, which manages Salmon Arm’s Chances, says the closure is in accordance with the mandatory reduction of group gatherings recommended by the B.C. government.

The closure went into effect at 11 p.m. on March 16.

“We are prioritizing the health of our players, employees and communities,” said Troy Bilodeau, director of operations of Berezan Hospitality Group.

“There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at any of B.C.’s gaming facilities, but we are happy to be participating in these preventative measures.”

Read More: Salmon Arm to close all city-owned facilities in response to COVID-19

Read More: Okanagan College cancels face-to-face classes while transitioning to online education

Some of the Shuswap’s pubs have closed their doors while others are taking steps including capping their seating capacity and offering take-out instead of sit-in meals.

Salmon Arm’s Setters Pub is closed, although its liquor store is open and offering deliveries. The Crown n’ Anchor Public House announced on its Facebook page that it would also be shutting its doors; the post states the closure is for the good of the community and the pub’s staff. It goes on to thank all workers who are still ensuring that people can get medical attention, childcare and other essential services.

According to a post on the Barley Station Brew Pub’s Facebook page, it will be open for take-out only.

Moose Mulligan’s in Sicamous posted to its Facebook page, stating it would still be open but seating will be limited to 50 people or less. The post states the restaurant space is set up in such a way that guests can be seated at least two tables apart.

In an earlier post, Moose Mulligan’s stated it would be taking steps such as sanitizing menus, salt and pepper shakers and other items after each use and asking guests to wash their hands upon entering the building and leaving. The post also states that Moose Mulligan’s could close at any time but for now it is trying to keep its 40 employees working.

Read More: ‘Lots of unknowns’: Okanagan restaurant workers stressed as COVID-19 causes layoffs

Read More: COVID-19: Okanagan prison closed to visitors, no confirmed cases of virus

Another Sicamous establishment, Joe Schmucks Roadhouse, will be shutting down indefinitely. General manager George Horton said the closure is for the good of employees and the rest of the community as potential patrons could be carriers of the virus.

“You just don’t know who’s sick and who’s not at this point,” he said.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Many businesses can still carry on, B.C. COVID-19 doctor says

Just Posted

Chances, most pubs close due to COVID-19 concerns in the Shuswap

Management group says closure is in response to mandatory reduction of group gatherings

Shuswap seniors facilities keeping residents safe in face of COVID-19

In the name of caution, large gatherings and non-essential visits suspended at care homes

City of Salmon Arm takes the big leap in response to COVID-19

Mayor says some people will say decision is over-reacting, he hopes it’s too much, not too little

Okanagan College cancels face-to-face classes while transitioning to online education

The remaining in-person classes will cease at the end of the week

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

B.C. couple anxiously awaits flight home after spending $15K to get home from Morocco

The pair hope to fly to Victoria via Paris and Toronto after leaving Casablanca Thursday

Stop flushing sanitary wipes: Town of Oliver

Sanitary wipes have been flying off shelves due to COVID-19 but they wreak havoc on sewer systems

Okanagan Indian Band closes facilities for three weeks

Band taking all precautions in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Island family still mourns teen’s gruesome murder as killers’ parole approaches

Proctor’s aunt says murder is ‘like a disease, a festering mass of emotion’

Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market decides to postpone amid COVID-19 concerns

The next two markets will be held outside, despite still being on winter schedule

Summerland closes municipal hall, public works building

Most public facilities are now closed in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Winter permit system still in effect for Glacier National Park

Parks Canada said daily winter permits no longer be provided. Users must already have annual pass

Many businesses can still carry on, B.C. COVID-19 doctor says

Employers need to provide cleaning options for work space

Most Read