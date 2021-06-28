Chances in Salmon Arm to open doors on July 1

Gaming floors to be 60 per cent of regular capacity, restaurant and patios 50 per cent

Chances Salmon Arm will soon be opening its doors.

Owner of Chances, the Berezan Hospitality Group, announced it will be opening July 1 at 11 a.m. in accordance with step three of B.C.’s Restart plan.

Although the slots and restaurant are opening, bingo won’t return until step four of the Restart plan, expected in early September.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company closed its two B.C. casinos, Salmon Arm’s and one in Castlegar.

“We’re happy to be planning our reopening with health and safety measures in place to support the well-being of our players, employees and community,” the company stated in a media release.

Troy Bilodeau, company president, said a mandatory mask policy will be in place, along with reduced occupancy and other health and safety measures.

“The health and safety of our players and staff is our No. 1 concern.”

Bilodeau said he is excited to also reopen on-site dining options with a slightly reduced menu and hours.

“As the Restart plan progresses, we will revisit our policies, hours and menus and return to full operations when it’s safe to do so.”

As part of the back-to-business plan, Salmon Arm’s Chances will be limited to 50 per cent of regular capacity on patios and in the restaurant, and 60 per cent on gaming floors.

