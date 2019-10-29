Representatives of Safety Mart Foods accept the Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year Award presented to them by the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers. (Phillip Chin/ Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers)

Chase grocer honoured with national award

Safety Mart Foods recognized by the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers

Safety Mart Foods in Chase has been recognized as one of Canada’s finest independent grocery stores.

At the Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year Awards hosted by the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers on Oct. 23, the store in Chase brought home gold honours.

Safety Mart received the gold designation – which the federation of grocers calls its most prestigious award – in the medium-sized store category. The store was up against competitors from across the country, each of which was visited by a retail management expert to see how they measured up. The competing stores were evaluated based on retailing excellence and innovation, the performance of the store’s staff, customer service, space utilization, freshness and cleanliness.

Linda Kynoch, one of Safety Mart’s owners said she is proud of the prestigious award conferred on the store and thanked the staff for all their hard work contributing to it’s recognition for excellence.

Kynoch said the store was evaluated on everything from their parking lot and entrance to customer service and involvement with the community; she added the feedback they received will go towards making the store even better.

Chase grocer honoured with national award

