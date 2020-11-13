GM has issued a voluntary recall of Chevy Bolt electric vehicles with batteries made in Korea. Owners can check their VIN to see if their vehicle is part of the recall. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Chevy Bolts recalled over vehicle fires in U.S.

The recall impacts more than 68,000 vehicles with batteries from a Korean factory

GM Canada has notified owners of a recall for Chevy Bolts due to five catching fire in the United States.

“A select number of these vehicles were built with high voltage batteries produced at LG Chem’s Ochang, Korea facility that may pose a risk of fire when charged to full, or very close to full, capacity. While our investigation into this condition continues, GM has developed software that will limit vehicle charging to 90% of full capacity to mitigate this risk,” the Nov. 13 recall notice said.

The voluntary recall impacts more than 68,000 vehicles worldwide, including in Canada. The recall applies to vehicles made between 2017 and 2019 and only vehicles with the Korean batteries. Owners can check their VIN to see if their vehicle is part of the recall.

The company was investigating the incidents and said it has been cooperating with the American National Highway Traffic Safety Administration which has started an investigation, according to Jesse Ortega, executive chief engineer with GM.

“GM is working quickly to finalize the necessary repair procedures and/or obtain parts. You will be notified via written communication when the repair procedure or parts are available. You can also check back at this website or with your preferred Certified Service Dealer,” the automaker said.

• Chevy Bold recall

GM is recommending owners change their vehicle charge settings to not go beyond 90 per cent. In some vehicles that’s called Hill Top Reserve which prevents the vehicle from fully charging. While newer models can allow the owner to choose the 90 per cent Target Charge setting.

“If you are unable to successfully make these changes, or do not feel comfortable making these changes, we ask you to not park your car in your garage or carport until after you have visited your dealer,” the company said.

“We recommend scheduling a service appointment with your dealership beginning Nov. 17 to update the vehicle’s battery software to automatically limit the maximum state of charge to 90 per cent. Our engineers are working around the clock to identify a permanent fix, and we intend to deploy a final remedy to remove the 90% limitation as quickly as possible after the first of the year, 2021.”

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Electric vehicles

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ikea will buy back your gently-used furniture this Black Friday
Next story
Cineplex tries to woo moviegoers with theatre rentals after 91% drop in tickets sold

Just Posted

The majority of Salmon Arm Council gave the nod to a request to allow the BC Métis flag to fly at city hall on Nov. 16 for Louis Riel Day. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Flying Métis flag this year unfurls concerns within Salmon Arm council

Some councillors worry about process and setting precedent for future flag flyers

(Black Press file)
‘Not a milestone to celebrate’: Interior Health surpasses 1,000 total cases

Interior Health has recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday

Staff Sgt. Scott West helps School District 83 bus driver Leanne Blurton and Salmon Arm West elementary students demonstrate when it’s OK to safely cross the road at a school bus stop. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
School District 83, Salmon Arm RCMP look to put a stop to school bus red-light runners

Increasing number of drivers failing to stop for school buses when flashing red lights are on

More than 2,100 people in Salmon Arm have been in the dark since around 8:30 a.m., Nov. 13, 2020. (BC Hydro)
Thousands in the dark in Salmon Arm

Power outage affecting more than 2,100 customers Friday the 13th

(MoneyforCoffee/Pixabay photo)
Free stuff: Shuswap mom hopes to get people upcycling

Shuswap Upcycle offers way to find new homes for unwanted items

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 wave continues with 617 new cases

Lower Mainland restrictions aimed at bending curve down

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kelowna Family YMCA. Google Maps.
COVID-19 case isolated to pool area at Kelowna Family YMCA

The individual attended the pool on the evening of Nov. 3

When a senior client couldn't leave his car for a haircut because of mobility issues, Jesse Blades of Lumby's Beauty and the Barber brought her clippers to his car Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Francis Cooney/Facebook)
Okanagan senior gets drive-thru haircut

Lumby’s Jesse Blades brought the clippers to the car for her client with mobility issues

Felix Allen escorts his mother Christina Allen from the Salmon Arm cenotaph in this photo from the 1970s. Hector Wilson's name can be seen on the cenotaph above the cross of poppies on the bottom left of the picture. Photo courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
Letter: Diplomacy must come before conflict

Conflicts post 9/11 have been costly in both lives and expense

(Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

One staff member has tested positive for the virus. So far, no long-term care residents.

Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
COVID-19: North Okanagan parents want arena access as minor hockey resumes

Rink occupancy is limited to 50 people during the pandemic, leaving no room for spectators

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

Most Read