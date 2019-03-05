China revokes Canadian canola permit as dispute escalates

Richardson International Ltd. said its permit to export canola to China has been revoked

One of Canada’s largest grain processors has been blocked from exporting canola to China in what could be retaliation for the arrest of an executive from Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Richardson International Ltd. said Tuesday its permit to export canola to China has been revoked.

China’s action follows notices of non-compliance alleging some imports from Canada were contaminated with pests or bacteria. Canada disputes that.

READ MORE: KFC dedicates China restaurant to memory of Communist hero

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland says she is concerned by what happened to Richardson and does not believe there is any scientific basis for it.

The loss of the shipping permit comes as Canada is proceeding with an extradition hearing for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou. The daughter of Huawei’s founder was arrested at the request of the U.S., where she is wanted on fraud charges.

READ MORE: Huawei CFO suing Canada, its border agency and the RCMP

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sandy Ridge Construction wins national award
Next story
Seniors with unrentable homes in Belcarra, B.C., face huge speculation tax bills

Just Posted

Smoke takes toll on summer visitor numbers

Mobile Visitor Centre touted as great boost for exposing tourists to local amenities

Stolen giant hamburger returned with side of shame

Misunderstanding leads to removal of sizable ornamental sandwich

Kelowna’s Sikhs countering racist acts of vandalism

A Sikh ‘Community Open House’ will be held Thursday

Get healthy this March during nutrition month

Join Interior Health celebrate healthy eating habits for ‘March Nutrition Month’

Jail time for woman who stole from Central Okanagan Hospice Association

A woman accused of stealing from the hospice association sentenced.

Harbour seal found on Vancouver beach with 23 shotgun pellets in face

The seal was seriously injured by birdshot, now in treatment at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

Seniors with unrentable homes in Belcarra, B.C., face huge speculation tax bills

Mayor says Finance Minister Carole James has rejected his community’s attempts to be exempt

Prince George among cities with worst air quality worldwide in 2018: report

Greenpeace released report about air pollution recorded in B.C. Interior last year

Therapy dog retires from B.C. university

Mac and his handler pioneered using dogs for therapy in a university setting 13 years ago

Kamloops 7-Eleven robbed at knife point

Kamloops RCMP are looking for publics help locating suspect

B.C. cat’s leg amputated after being shot with pellet gun

SPCA seeks help with medical costs after Vancouver Island incident

Through Black Spruce, film adaptation of Giller Prize-winning novel, to play the Classic

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Okanagan Valley referenced as “exciting place to travel to drink wine”

The list, compiled by Matador Network, features seven wine regions to visit in 2019

Great Okanagan Beer Festival announces music line up

Kelowna’s Ancient Engines will take the stage for the main event

Most Read