Shuswap Cider Company has applied for a licence that would accommodate a cider manufacturing facility, a tasting room and patio/lounge area at Westgate Market in Salmon Arm. (File photo)

Cider manufacturing facilty, tasting room and patio proposed for Salmon Arm

Council asked to raise a virtual glass to a licence for a cidery and amenities in Westgate Mall

Salmon Arm Council is being asked to give a toast of sorts to plans for a cider manufacturing facility, tasting room and lounge/patio in the city.

Shuswap Cider Company has applied for a lounge and special event area liquor licence to accommodate plans for a cidery and amenities at Westgate Public Market at 2090 10th Ave. SW.

Part of the process is getting council’s assurance that it has no objection to the issuance of the permit.

That would include an assurance that the licence would have no impact on surrounding residents, there would be no detrimental impact on the community, and that the views of the neighbours have not been gathered because of the considerable distance – 125 metres – to the nearest residential dwelling.

Maurice Roy, the city’s manager of permits and licensing, provided a report about the company’s plans, which include providing customers with access to food.

He said the facility will be located on the east side of the mall.

“The proprietors will offer their craft ciders in the tasting room and also retail cans and growlers on site. Craft ciders and other beverages will be served In the outdoor lounge/patio area. Customers will also have access to flat bread pizza and other foods from a separate business within the suite.”

A floor plan and site plan show that total occupancy will be 42 people.

Council will consider the application at the city’s next planning meeting on Monday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m.

