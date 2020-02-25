The Starbucks in Vernon’s Hwy. 6 Fruit Union Plaza closed Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (Google Maps)

Closing down: One less Starbucks in Vernon

Seattle-based coffee giant says last cup of joe served is part of regular business

Vernon is now home to one less Starbucks after the closing of its store in Fruit Union Plaza on Feb. 23.

“As a normal part of doing business, every year we open many new stores, we close some and renovate or relocate a few others,” a media spokesperson from Starbucks said.

Many factors are considered before the doors are closed and locked for the last time and affected store partners are offered new roles at other stores.

The Seattle-based coffee giant maintains open lines of communication with its customers and community neighbours in advance of the shuttering, the company said.

Starbucks lovers can still order their favourite latte or macchiato at locations on Anderson Way, in the Village Green Shopping Centre, Village, Vernon Square Mall and inside Safeway on 32nd Street.

