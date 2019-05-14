Cloth bag project bags business’ support

A local fundraising project has bagged a supporter at DeMille’s Farm Market.

In response to Salmon Arm’s plan to ban single-use plastic shopping bags, volunteers for the Smile Mission Oral Health Reach Society have been creating fabric bags, which are available by donation. The first batch of 60 handmade, washable, fabric bags were recently delivered to Brad DeMille of DeMille’s Farm Market. Now DeMille’s customers can put fruits or vegetables in fabric instead of plastic.

Smile Mission founder and director Liz-Ann Munro Lamarre is grateful to Karen Padgett for several days of hosting, cutting, sewing and lending the use of her serger to make this first batch of bags; to Joy and Earl Bloom for their donation of a sewing cabinet, sewing machine, many extras and transportation; and to Ms. Pitcher from Kamloops for selling a working serger.

“We now have a sewing room downtown and people interested in joining the fun of making bags for charity are invited to make contact,” says Lamarre.

All bags are ‘sold’ for donations to the Smile Mission Oral Health Outreach Society.

Read more: Shuswap plastic bag ban expected to begin July 1

Read more: Video update: Shuswap store owner wants plastic bag ban to be customer friendly

Read more: Air your opinions on plastic grocery bag ban

The Smile Mission lowers barriers to access to basic dental maintenance care by sponsoring dental (hygiene) clinics in more remote locations, which generate funds to sponsor bursaries so local residents with financial barriers can access care in participating regular dental hygiene clinics.

To help out or donate anything to help with sewing fabric bags, to order bags for yourself or a business, or to find out more info about the Smile Mission, call 250-832-6692 or email grin@thesmilepeople.ca. All donations are eligible for a charitable donation tax receipt.

Submitted.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter