The Salmon Arm Husky station at 50 Trans-Canada Highway was closed Monday morning, April 3, as the business was being converted into an Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bar. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Husky station at 50 Trans-Canada Highway was closed Monday morning, April 3, as the business was being converted into an Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bar. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Co-op conversion underway at Salmon Arm service station on Highway 1

Husky station being rebranded as Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bar

The big red Husky at the Shuswap Street/Highway 1 intersection is being replaced.

Salmon Arm’s Husky service station, located at 50 Trans-Canada Highway, was closed Monday morning, April 3, as work got underway to transform the business into an Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bar.

In a March 21 media release, the Armstrong Regional Co-op explained the Salmon Arm service station was one of three B.C. Husky outlets to be converted into Co-op gas bars. The others are in Vernon and Cranbrook.

The stores will be closed for about a week while they are converted, reads the release. Grand openings are planned for May and June, and the Co-op said its members will be able to use their member numbers at the new locations.

The three Husky outlets were purchased by Federated Co-operatives Limited as part of its agreement to acquire 171 Husky retail fuel sites from Cenovus Energy Inc., which was announced in November 2021.

“We’re so proud to share this announcement,” said Jason Keis, marketing and sales manager, in an August 2022 media release. “As a Co-op, we’re focused on investing in our communities and bringing value to our members. Adding these sites to our fuel network signals our Co-op’s commitment to growing and serving our community for the long term.”

Read more: Armstrong Co-op purchases fuel stations in Okanagan, Kootenays

Read more: Armstrong Co-op seeking organizations to support with Fuel Good Day funds

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Armoil & gas

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts
Next story
WWE no longer just a family affair, joins with UFC to make sports entertainment giant

Just Posted

Deanna Connelly looks on as son Edwyn searches for colourful plastic eggs in a treed area at the back of the William Baker Park ball diamonds in Canoe during the Shuswap Children’s Association’s Egg Hunt event on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
In Photos: Children search Salmon Arm park for pre-Easter surprise

The Salmon Arm Husky station at 50 Trans-Canada Highway was closed Monday morning, April 3, as the business was being converted into an Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bar. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Co-op conversion underway at Salmon Arm service station on Highway 1

Firefighters training. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District) Firefighters train to deal with a vehicle blaze. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District)
Now hiring: Assistant fire chief needed for Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Shuswap Middle School students will check out the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus on May 3, and district students in grades 10-12 can attend the Experience OC event on May 5, 2023. (Black Press file photo)
Shuswap students plan for post-secondary at Okanagan College in Salmon Arm

Pop-up banner image