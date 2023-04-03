Co-op conversion underway at Salmon Arm service station on Highway 1

The Salmon Arm Husky station at 50 Trans-Canada Highway was closed Monday morning, April 3, as the business was being converted into an Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bar. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

The big red Husky at the Shuswap Street/Highway 1 intersection is being replaced.

Salmon Arm’s Husky service station, located at 50 Trans-Canada Highway, was closed Monday morning, April 3, as work got underway to transform the business into an Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bar.

In a March 21 media release, the Armstrong Regional Co-op explained the Salmon Arm service station was one of three B.C. Husky outlets to be converted into Co-op gas bars. The others are in Vernon and Cranbrook.

The stores will be closed for about a week while they are converted, reads the release. Grand openings are planned for May and June, and the Co-op said its members will be able to use their member numbers at the new locations.

The three Husky outlets were purchased by Federated Co-operatives Limited as part of its agreement to acquire 171 Husky retail fuel sites from Cenovus Energy Inc., which was announced in November 2021.

“We’re so proud to share this announcement,” said Jason Keis, marketing and sales manager, in an August 2022 media release. “As a Co-op, we’re focused on investing in our communities and bringing value to our members. Adding these sites to our fuel network signals our Co-op’s commitment to growing and serving our community for the long term.”

