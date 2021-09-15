Cold ones for a cause: Salmon Arm BC Liquor Store patrons give generously to wildfire relief

Local store raised second-highest amount of any in the province

Salmon Arm’s BC Liquor Store outlet raised more than $41,000 over the summer to support those affected by wildfires in B.C. (Google image)

People visiting Salmon Arm’s government liquor store gave generously in support of B.C. residents affected by wildfires.

Over the summer, the local BC Liquor Store (BCLS) outlet raised $41,581 for the Canadian Red Cross effort to support those impacted by the wildfires. That fundraising total was the second highest collected at any BCLS in the province, behind the Penticton Plaza BCLS which raised $46,261.

More than $1.45 million was raised at BC Liquor and BC Cannabis stores across the province. That total will be matched by both the provincial and federal governments, for a total of over $4.35 million.

Patrick Quealey, vice-president of the Canadian Red Cross in British Columbia and the Yukon, said every dollar allows the Red Cross to deliver much needed help now and in the future.

“Thank you to all the customers and staff at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch for your incredible support.”

