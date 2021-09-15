Salmon Arm’s BC Liquor Store outlet raised more than $41,000 over the summer to support those affected by wildfires in B.C. (Google image)

Salmon Arm’s BC Liquor Store outlet raised more than $41,000 over the summer to support those affected by wildfires in B.C. (Google image)

Cold ones for a cause: Salmon Arm BC Liquor Store patrons give generously to wildfire relief

Local store raised second-highest amount of any in the province

People visiting Salmon Arm’s government liquor store gave generously in support of B.C. residents affected by wildfires.

Over the summer, the local BC Liquor Store (BCLS) outlet raised $41,581 for the Canadian Red Cross effort to support those impacted by the wildfires. That fundraising total was the second highest collected at any BCLS in the province, behind the Penticton Plaza BCLS which raised $46,261.

More than $1.45 million was raised at BC Liquor and BC Cannabis stores across the province. That total will be matched by both the provincial and federal governments, for a total of over $4.35 million.

Patrick Quealey, vice-president of the Canadian Red Cross in British Columbia and the Yukon, said every dollar allows the Red Cross to deliver much needed help now and in the future.

“Thank you to all the customers and staff at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch for your incredible support.”

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP seize drugs, weapons after arrest of man barricaded in residence

Read more: Electric vehicle charging stations galore at Uptown Askew’s, Salmon Arm

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Follow Zachary on Twitter @roman_reports

#Salmon ArmBeerwine

Previous story
Do-it-yourself-ers benefit from lower prices in aftermath of lumber correction
Next story
Search for skincare products leads young Salmon Arm entrepreneur to Toad Tranquility

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Claire Waite is the founder of Toad Tranquility, a line of organic, handmade skincare products that she makes herself. (Contributed)
Search for skincare products leads young Salmon Arm entrepreneur to Toad Tranquility

Curtis Sagmoen can be seen leaving the courthouse in Vernon following Day 2 of his trial on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Okanagan offender Curtis Sagmoen allegedly terminated from LNG site in Kitimat

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Hillside Village in Salmon Arm on Sept. 1, 2021, after three staff and one resident tested postive for the virus. (File photo)
Update: One person connected with COVID-19 outbreak at Salmon Arm facility has died

Uptown Askew’s now has eight Tesla superchargers stations plus three Flow stations for charging electric vehicles that aren’t Tesla. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Electric vehicle charging stations galore at Uptown Askew’s, Salmon Arm