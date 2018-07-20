Column: Bond Exchange in Salmon Arm celebrates its grand opening

Bond… Bond Exchange. That’s the name of Barb Hadath’s new consignment store located in Westgate Public Market.

“Bond is my maiden name. As a girl I was called ‘Bond girl’ or ‘007.’ So the name is a spinoff,” says Barb.

The store has new and designer consignment pieces ranging in size from X-small to 3X and styles for teenagers and up. Barb says the clothing, purses and jewelry range in price so there is something for everyone’s budget.

“I aim to have stuff that isn’t necessarily in other places in town. One thing I love to do is help ladies co-ordinate outfits. There are ways of making things look new again. I’ve always loved fashion and helping people and making them feel good about their bodies.”

The shop has a rustic barn look with a little bit of bling.

“My lovely husband (David) did all the amazing construction work in here. We had a vision and he made it.”

Barb says she likes being part of the green economy.

“Recycling clothes helps everyone the way it goes around.”

To book an appointment for consignment drop-offs, call Barb at 250-253-2557. The clothes should be on hangers (or neatly folded) and must be washed. Shop hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on Mondays.

AMixedBagOfArt

Rayna Vander Hoek opened her shop, AMixedBagOfArt, last December but celebrated a grand opening last Friday as well because she never had one.

“I just figured with Barb opening, it was a good day to do it.”

(She took some time out to be a model for Barb’s fashion show. Many of the Westgate shop owners took part in some way including Jaqueline Forster, owner of the Striped Pole Barber who did the models’ hair).

Rayna sells her own artwork, and the paintings range from landscape to wildlife and fantasy.

“It’s whatever comes to mind – I think, ‘Let’s give it a try.’”

Rayna worked with her husband, Cecil, on their dairy farm for 30 years. They sold it a few years ago and she decided to take up painting.

“I’ve been doing this a year and a half. I didn’t have a studio, I was painting in my dining room.”

A friend urged her to set up a studio at Westgate Public Market and sell her work. Cecil makes the frames and sales have been steady. Her animal paintings seem to be the most popular but she has also sold paintings that have a nostalgic feel – an old Volkswagen van or an old barn.

You can find Rayna on Facebook at AMixedbagofArt

Shuswap Farm & Craft Market

The Shuswap Farm & Craft Market at the fairgrounds has some new vendors: Cabot Homestead Natural Meats comes every week with their beef, pork, bacon, chicken, sausage, and jerky; Grass Roots Cheese is there with their popular cheeses; and Summer Farms with their fresh vegetables, seasonal fruits, and fresh fruit pies.

On July 27, check out special Christmas products at Signature Homestyles as Fay Begin is doing an encore ‘Christmas in July’ sale.

Send your business news to leahblain.shuswapmarketnews@gmail.com

