Column: New business focuses on living with dementia

Carolyn Stubbins, an LPN with an advanced degree in gerontology, has started a new business to help people with dementia, and their caregivers, to live life to the fullest at home.

“As a nurse for the past 5 years in long term dementia care I have noticed a gap in the system. I would like to fill this gap by offering the educational element that seems to be missing in transitioning from diagnosis to being placed in a ‘home’,” says Carolyn. “ I feel it is time to start helping people at home, to learn how to live and not just ‘get by’.”

The business is called Dementia Matters – Focus on Living. She offers guidance, assistance and support in navigating life with dementia (or other conditions) including respite, education, advanced care planning and light house-hold duties in order for the ‘patient’ to be able to stay at home for as long as possible.

“I will be in your homes, helping at the grass roots and ultimately allowing for the caregivers, families and the ‘patient’ to have fun and live their lives to the fullest in the transition.”

Carolyn offers a free consultation in order to devise a plan as this is not a “cookie cutter” condition and no two cases are the same.

To contact Carolyn email stubbinscarolyn@gmail.com or phone 250-832-0607

Two business closing

Sapori Oils and Vinegars on Lakeshore Dr and The Tea & Spice Shoppe on Alexander St are closing their doors this month for different reasons, but customers can still get their products.

Donna Harms, owner of Sapori, says she’s shutting her doors after four years because she wants to retire.

“The Armstrong store closed a few months ago and I’ll close here by the end of May (or earlier) as long as the products last. We’re having a super sale.”

Donna plans to travel in her retirement. She is negotiating the sale of the business with a couple and the products will be available in various stores in the area.

“Thanks for the support to date and keep looking for the products. Keep an eye on the website page and Facebook.”

Diana Shaw at The Tea & Spice Shoppe is relocating to Calgary but she is still keeping a local connection.

“I want people to know that business has been awesome in Salmon Arm. The reason I’m closing is that my husband is in Calgary working and I’m just tired of a long-distance relationship. We hoped he could come here and find work but he couldn’t and we’re tired of being alone and family is just too important and life is too short.”

Diana, who is working on her tea sommelier certification, already has her business online.

“I’ll have free shipping to Salmon Arm customers for orders over $75 and I’m working on a flat-rate shipping fee on orders less than that. I’m very grateful and thankful to Salmon Arm and I’m going to miss my regular customers.”

Diana says the top selling teas are: Cream of Earl Gray, Spicy Chai, Bahama Mama, and the custom blends she did for Gratitude Yoga and The Shack Ice Cream Shoppe.

Thai restaurant gets a facelift

The Chiang Mai Orchid Thai restaurant on Hudson got a face lift.

Nipa Chaiboonya has owned the restaurant for 16 years and she thought it was about time to give it a new look. They were closed for a week to get it all done.

It’s painted and has a new floor; the booths are gone and there are new tables, chairs, and decor.

Dinoflex summer sale

Dinoflex has its annual factory direct summer sale on now so customers can buy recycled rubber surfaces. The sale is on until August 31. Located in the industrial park, 5590 46th Ave S.E., they’re open from 9 am to 3:30 pm Monday to Friday.

Open for the season

The Shack Ice Cream Shoppe opened this week. For those who aren’t ready for cold, they also have espresso drinks. Craig’s Bakery is suppling their sandwiches this year, and they have brand new ice cream flavours including Honey Cashew Crunch. There are also sorbets and fruit smoothies for those who can’t have dairy.

Rosa’s Taco Stand, located at Blackburn Park, is also open for the season. Rosa’s hours are 11 am – 5 pm, Tuesday through Friday, with extend hours during game days.

-Send your business news tips to leahblain.shuswapmarketnews@gmail.com