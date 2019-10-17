Community Futures Shuswap executive director Rob Marshall was recently elected to the Community Futures BC board. (File photo)

Community Futures Shuswap’s Rob Marshall elected to B.C. board

Salmon Arm resident to take seat at table with Community Futures BC

Rob Marshall will be taking a seat at the table with Community Futures B.C.

The executive director of Community Futures Shuswap was elected to the board of the provincial organization at the association’s AGM earlier this month.

Shuswap Community Futures board chair Eugene Cassavant says the organization is pleased to see Marshall serve on the provincial board, sharing his knowledge and expertise to assist with its efforts.

A news release from Community Futures Shuswap states Marshall has led the local branch since 2014, and has been a tremendous support to community entrepreneurs and businesses with mentorship and the Community Futures loans program. He is also leading several community development studies that touch on the labour market, women’s entrepreneurship and business development, and Indigenous tourism promotion and business development.

