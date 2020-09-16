Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Statistics Canada will reveal today how the country’s official measure of inflation fared in August with expectations for another month of near-zero readings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Consumer price index in August hits 0.1 per cent, Statistics Canada says

The average economist estimate had been for a year-over-year increase of 0.4 per cent for August

Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in August was up 0.1 per cent compared with a year ago.

The annual inflation rate was unchanged from the year-over-year increase of 0.1 per cent in July.

The average economist estimate had been for a year-over-year increase of 0.4 per cent for August, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Gasoline prices were down 11.1 per cent compared with August 2019, following a 14.9 per cent decline recorded in July.

Excluding gasoline from the inflation calculations, the consumer price index rose by 0.6 per cent in August.

Prices were up in other categories such as personal care services like haircuts, which had a year-over-year increase of 7.2 per cent.

The average of Canada’s three measures for core inflation, which are considered better gauges of underlying price pressures and closely tracked by the Bank of Canada, was 1.7 per cent.

The Bank of Canada intends to keep its key policy interest rate at 0.25 per cent, which is as low as it will go, until inflation is back at the central bank’s two per cent target.

The hope is that by keeping its rate low, the central bank can drive down rates on mortgages and loans to make it easier for people to borrow and spend to aid the economy as it recuperates from the COVID-19 crisis.

Experts suggest the Bank of Canada’s key rate could stay where it is until late 2022 or even into 2023, although the pace of a recovery is largely dependent on the path of the pandemic, which has affected large swaths of the Canadian economy.

The monthly inflation report noted that air travel costs fell 16 per cent compared with August 2019, following a decline of 8.6 per cent in July as demand falls during the pandemic and airlines have offered discounts in response.

Regionally, prices rose the fastest in Prince Edward Island, where Statistics Canada says consumers paid more for cigarettes – which registered an annualized increase of 7.8 per cent – after the province instated a special tax in mid-July.

READ MORE: Inflation rate falls to 0.1 per cent as price growth slows, StatCan reports

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

inflation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan company launches new Rosé Wine Jelly to benefit charity
Next story
WestJet offers refunds to passengers with cancelled European flights

Just Posted

Rapattack firefighters from Salmon Arm take on World’s Toughest Race

Training of past and present Shuswap-based crew helps them complete gruelling Fiji challenge

Morning Start: A Brewery in Canada Makes Beer Using Water from 20,000-Year-Old Icebergs

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

Options for Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant site narrow to four

City requests input from public on which site preferred for plant expansion

United Way Southern Interior child safety program expands

Families in need to receive car seats and baby care packages

VIDEO: Air traffic over Shuswap Lake surges as model aircraft take to the sky

Shuswap Lake Aero Modelers host annual Fall Classic event

63 British Columbians in hospital battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Ninety-seven more British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

Sale of downtown land approved for new Vernon cultural centre

City council approved the sale of Vernon Block land to RDNO for $2.47 million

Column: Revisiting The Gilly, a B.C. fly-fishing classic

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Shuswap Film Society hosts The Rest of Us at the Salmar Classic

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Air quality improves slightly in B.C. from U.S. wildfires

Canada Post has resumed delivery in some parts of the province

B.C.’s municipal leaders to vote on salmon-safe flood control

The resolution asks for funding, support to move away from outdated systems

Okanagan Historical Society requests action from Summerland

Three heritage projects have been presented to municipality

Serious collision in Kelowna sends motorcyclist to hospital

The motorcyclist was taken to the Kelowna General Hospital to be treated for injuries

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

Most Read