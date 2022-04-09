Cooperative plans to celebrate 100th anniversary with free family movie night

Armstrong Regional Cooperative asking Salmon Arm council for use of Marine Peace Park

The Armstrong Regional Cooperative would like to celebrate its 100th anniversary by giving back to the communities it serves.

Jason Keis, marketing and sales manager with the co-op, wrote to Salmon Arm council to request the use of Marine Peace Park to run a free family outdoor movie night.

The dates suggested for Salmon Arm are either Aug. 11 or Aug. 18.

He said the co-op would like to book the park from 6 to 11:30 p.m, with about 150 to 250 people expected to attend. All attendees would bring their own blankets and chairs.

“We would be interested in having one vendor on site to provide food and refreshments. If the City of Salmon Arm already has a vendor that is licensed and works in that area, we would be happy to have them there join us. Alternately, we the Armstrong Co-op, could bring in our popcorn machine, canned pop and some candy.”

The proposal is on the agenda for council’s Aug. 11 meeting, so will likely be discussed then.

