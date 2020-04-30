Dimension lumber at Canfor sawmill in Williams Lake. (Williams Lake Tribune)

COVID-19: B.C. defers forest stumpage fees for three months

$80 million for industry struggling before pandemic

The B.C. government is deferring collection of stumpage fees on timber harvested from Crown land for three months to help an industry already near a standstill before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deferral, a loan with interest, is available to holders of tree farm licences, replaceable forest licences and first nations woodland licences, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson said April 30. The deferral represents $80 million to assist companies dealing with slumping markets, U.S. border tariffs and now the coronavirus.

Recipients must be in “good financial standing” with the province and proceeding with their replanting obligations for Crown land harvesting, the forests ministry said in a statement.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SASCU taking applications for small business relief

Just Posted

Parents of missing Shuswap woman Ashley Simpson implore people to break their silence

Victim’s mother: ‘I would stake my life that more than one person knows’

Salmon Arm Art Gallery to hold Protest Poster Party to think about remaking world

Bring your poster to a virtual gathering on Thursday morning, April 30

Former Eagles win honours in college, international hockey

Colby Sherlock had a rookie-of-the-year season in the ACHA while Wesley Howerton is off to Sweden.

B.C. wineries plan to re-open with protocols

British Columbia Wine Institute is working on a plan, no fixed date yet

Rake and roll: Salmon Arm yard waste pickup starts Monday

Leaves, branches, etc. must in compostable paper bags

Opera Kelowna brings the music to the people

The society is serenading seniors as a way to give back during this difficult time

Middleton Mountain Trail access limited in North Okanagan

Full closure of entrance at Mt. Ida Drive by staircase for one month

COVID-19: B.C. defers forest stumpage fees for three months

$80 million for industry struggling before pandemic

SASCU taking applications for small business relief

Fund provides interest-free loans of up to $40,000

Gas prices continue to rise in the Central Okanagan

Kelowna stations are selling gas at an average of 105.9 per litre

Lawn tractor impounded after Lake Country man ticketed for driving impaired: RCMP

Lake Country RCMP handed the man a 90-day driving suspension

First victim of Canadian military helicopter crash in Mediterranean identified

The Canadian military has not confirmed any deaths

Morning Start: Why do cats’ eyes glow in the dark?

Your morning start for Thursday, April 30, 2020

‘Aggressive’ pet rat results in denied taxi ride for Okanagan woman

Attack leads to frustrating, saddening experience with taxi driver for rat owner

Most Read