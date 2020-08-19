B.C. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson takes questions on changes to strata insurance rules, B.C. legislature, June 23, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: B.C. eviction ban ends for tenants owing back rent

Pandemic rent supplement ends as rent comes due Sept. 1

With B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement ending this month, eviction notices may be issued for tenants who don’t pay their full rent and utilities on Sept. 1.

The B.C. government has also issued forms for landlords to implement its repayment plan for unpaid rent accumulated during the coronavirus pandemic. Repayment plans give tenants until July 2021 to repay the full amount owing, with instalment payments to begin 30 days or more after the plan is given by the landlord to the renter.

The province paid the rent supplement of up to $500 a month to 86,000 eligible households between April and August, and is taking applications for August up until the end of the month. As of September full rent must be paid or landlords may issue 10-day notice to end tenancy.

“As always, we encourage landlords to communicate with their tenant to avoid the need to end tenancy,” LandlordBC advises members on its website.

The B.C. government extended its ban on rent increases until the end of 2020, so tenants who have received a notice of rent increase can continue to pay their existing rent amount through December.

RELATED: Single parent says rent supplement kept her going

RELATED: B.C. extends rent supplement as thousands apply

While the rent supplement program is ending, B.C. Housing has made temporary changes to its existing Rental Assistance Program and Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters programs for new and existing clients who have lost employment income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tenants can apply or reapply for those programs online or by calling a toll-free number, 1-800-257-7756.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Inflation rate falls to 0.1 per cent as price growth slows, StatCan reports

Just Posted

Salmon Arm man wanted to be caught for child pornography offences

Judge told accused was trying to get help to stop addiction

Cedar hedge blaze near Herald Park sparks warning about fire prevention

Hot dry weather can ignite fuels that might not appear dangerous

Grey of Alexander Street brightened up with Salmon Arm colours

Alexander Plaza gets a new coat of paint for Saturday celebrations

UPDATE: Hummingbird Creek Fire near Sicamous not expected to spread

Crazy Creek Fire still classified as out of control

Okanagan mobile e-bike rental company offers safe way to enjoy outdoors

Velo Volt meets customers wherever they want up and down the Okanagan

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

COVID-19: B.C. eviction ban ends for tenants owing back rent

Pandemic rent supplement ends as rent comes due Sept. 1

Column: Pikeminnows a rewarding pursuit for young anglers

Great Outdoors by James Murray

B.C. Indigenous leaders call for closure of all Fraser River sockeye fisheries

Tsilhqot’in First Nations have closed fishing for their members to save critical salmon stocks

Wildfire burns across border with Osoyoos

The Palmer Lake fire is an estimated 40 hectares in size

21 wildfire personnel work overnight to battle 1,000-hectare Okanagan blaze

More than 300 homes are on an evacuation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

B.C. teacher’s union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

Serious crash closes North Okanagan street

RCMP investigating morning incident on 27th Street

Grass fire sparked off Highway 97 in Okanagan

Blaze near Vernon on DND grounds quickly contained

Most Read