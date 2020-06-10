Transport truck on Highway 16, May 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: ICBC resumes road tests for commercial driver licences

Other road tests depend on availability of protective equipment

The Insurance Corp. of B.C. is restarting road tests for Class 1-4 commercial driver licences next week, with priority for drivers whose appointments were cancelled in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

ICBC begins taking appointments for commercial road tests June 11, part of a phased-in return to road tests, with drivers required to make sure their vehicles are clean inside. A series of health screening questions will be asked and a medical-grade mask will be provided to the driver for the test.

Customers can book an appointment by calling 1-800-950-1498. With road tests cancelled for three months, ICBC is expecting a high volume of calls and is giving priority to customers whose tests were cancelled between March 17-30.

Driving examiners will be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE), which may include a combination of masks, shields, goggles, gloves and disposable seat covers for the tests, which will be done in the customer’s vehicle.

RELATED: ICBC moves ahead on removing lawyers from crash claims

RELATED: ICBC rates frozen, new injury claim system coming in 2021

“To date, ICBC has secured sufficient PPE for this initial phase,” the corporation said in its announcement June 10. “ICBC is planning to expand the availability of road tests to other classes of licences as soon as possible. The timing of that expansion will be dependent on the successful roll-out of this initial phas and our continued ability to secure sufficient PPE for our employees and customers.”

ICBC resumed its full range of written tests June 1, with customers asked to leave a voice mail message at 1-800-950-1498. An ICBC representative will call back with locations and times available for a 45-minute appointment.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: A look at how layoffs turned permanent in past Canadian recessions

Just Posted

Curtis Sagmoen to be sentenced for latest assault conviction

North Okanagan man was found guilty Feb. 11 of running over escort with an ATV

Black bear strolls into Vernon house

Conservation officers are searching for the bear, which entered a home in the Foothills area

Salmon Arm council ponders where to put city’s next rainbow crosswalk

Councillor to consult with Pride festival subcommittee for suggestions

Morning Start: Car radios were first implemented in 1930

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Salmon Arm Waterslides to splash into summer come late June

Owner says protocols for preventing spread of COVID-19 will be in place

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Summerland Music Camp goes online

Camp for children includes ukulele lessons, art and urban dance

Kelowna-based outdoor cinema company holding screenings at Trinity Church

Outdoor Cinema is an outdoor movie theatre rental company

Vernon Pride Prom organizers set late-August dance date

Second-annual dance for LGBTQ+ youth scheduled for Aug. 28

B.C. school held ‘Slave Day’ in 2009, selling students to other students

Leadership students carried books, wrestled for an audience for school fundraiser

Kelowna woman a finalist for Youth Innovation Showcase

The competition brings together youth aged 12-24 from all over B.C. and the Yukon

Junior B hockey players receive bursaries

Players from Summerland Steam, Kelowna Chiefs and North Okanagan Knights honoured

COVID-19: ICBC resumes road tests for commercial driver licences

Other road tests depend on availability of protective equipment

Canadian Paediatric Society calls on education ministries to allow graduations

Many in-person graduation ceremonies have shifted to a virtual model or been cancelled or postponed

Most Read