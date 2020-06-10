COVID-19: ICBC resumes road tests for commercial driver licences

The Insurance Corp. of B.C. is restarting road tests for Class 1-4 commercial driver licences next week, with priority for drivers whose appointments were cancelled in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

ICBC begins taking appointments for commercial road tests June 11, part of a phased-in return to road tests, with drivers required to make sure their vehicles are clean inside. A series of health screening questions will be asked and a medical-grade mask will be provided to the driver for the test.

Customers can book an appointment by calling 1-800-950-1498. With road tests cancelled for three months, ICBC is expecting a high volume of calls and is giving priority to customers whose tests were cancelled between March 17-30.

Driving examiners will be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE), which may include a combination of masks, shields, goggles, gloves and disposable seat covers for the tests, which will be done in the customer’s vehicle.

“To date, ICBC has secured sufficient PPE for this initial phase,” the corporation said in its announcement June 10. “ICBC is planning to expand the availability of road tests to other classes of licences as soon as possible. The timing of that expansion will be dependent on the successful roll-out of this initial phas and our continued ability to secure sufficient PPE for our employees and customers.”

ICBC resumed its full range of written tests June 1, with customers asked to leave a voice mail message at 1-800-950-1498. An ICBC representative will call back with locations and times available for a 45-minute appointment.

