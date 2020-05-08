Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

A Victoria-based non-profit called “Think Local First” is extending its gift card promotion to communities around B.C. as their businesses work their way out of COVID-19-related closures.

With help from the Northern Initiative Trust, the B.C. Economic Development Association and corporate sponsorship from Vancity, the website supportlocalbc.com is signing up communities and businesses in all regions of B.C. Participants are asked to buy gift certificates through the website in denominations of $10, $25, $50 and $100 that can be redeemed in the months ahead after businesses have begun to recover.

“These purchases will provide an injection of current cash flow of businesses that have had to temporarily close their doors,” the website says. “Our hope is that you will wait to use the cards at least one month after the pandemic has passed and businesses have reopened their locations.”

As of May 8, the program has business listings for communities including 100 Mile House, Abbotsford, Ashcroft, Burns Lake, Chilliwack, Delta, Fort St. James, Fraser Lake, Haida Gwaii, Agassiz-Harrison, Houston, Kitimat, Langley, Lillooet, Mackenzie, Maple Ridge, Mission, Pitt Meadows, Prince Rupert, Quesnel, Smithers, Surrey, Telkwa, Terrace, Tofino, Ucluelet, Valemount, Victoria, Wells and Williams Lake.

RELATED: Business return up to managers, customers, Dr. Henry says

RELATED: COVID-19 federal wage subsidy program extended past June

The new initiative comes as the B.C. government begins relaxing public health restrictions to allow businesses to restart in phases. Phase two adds to essential businesses that have been operating through the pandemic, including retail, hair salons and other personal services, restaurants, cafes and pubs that have sufficient physical distance measures and office-based work sites.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
London Drugs launches cowbell fundraiser to help make noise for health-care workers

Just Posted

More North-Okanagan Shuswap students may be back in class by end of May

School District #83 will be asking parents if they want more direct instruction for students

Salmon Arm Fair, Shuswap Canada Day events cancelled

Pandemic prompts decision to shelf annual Shuswap community festivities

Shuswap resident shares tales from career as pilot, air traffic controller

Jim Hall releases Tower Tales, an autobiographical flight spanning 27 years

Mirella Project: Salmon Arm group stays enthusiastic, full of hope for future

Co-founder says project has lots of ideas, plans for a sustainable community

Residents of Newsome Creek in South Shuswap bracing for freshet

It is hoped a culvert replacement project could be scaled up to fix the eroding creek bank

COVID-19 wage subsidy program extended as pandemic pushes millions out of workforce

Economists on average had expected the loss of four million jobs and an unemployment rate of 18 per cent

Parade in Summerland neighbourhood honours essential services workers

Residents, including a youth band, cheer for those on front lines during COVID-19 pandemic

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Kelowna loses over 5,000 jobs in April: StatCan

Unemployment rate jumps over two points to 8.1 per cent, highest since May 2016

Thefts from Vernon vehicles up 36%

First-quarter RCMP report shows 185 vehicles stolen from in city limits

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

Sicamous transportation society caters low-cost lunches to seniors

Eagle Valley Transportation changes role in response to COVID-19

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted on Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

CERB text scam hits Central Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP warn of text-based scam fraudulently claiming to be CERB

Most Read