CREA reports home sales in September up 15.5% from year ago

Home sales through the Canadian Multiple Listing Service were up 0.6 per cent month over month

Home sales in Canada’s big cities continued a rebound in September with a 15.5 per cent increase in sales compared with a year ago, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association.

The association said Tuesday that sales compared with a year ago were up in Canada’s large urban markets, including B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton-Burlington, Ottawa and Montreal, while data showed markets were still in balanced territory.

“Home sales activity and prices are improving after having weakened significantly in a number of housing markets,” said CREA chief economist Gregory Klump in a statement.

“How long the current rebound continues depends on economic growth, which is being subdued by trade and business investment uncertainties.”

On a month-over-month basis, home sales through the Canadian Multiple Listing Service were up 0.6 per cent in September.

Higher home sales in September was a continuation of a rebound from a six-year low hit in February. Sales started to pick up in March after mortgage rates started to fall, said BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic.

“The winning streak for Canadian existing home sales continued in September…that marks an impressive seventh consecutive monthly gain, leaving the level of activity comfortably above the 10-year average.”

ALSO READ: Vancouver’s luxury real estate market to get a boost, forecast says

The five-year fixed mortgage rate has declined by about one percentage point to slightly below 2.5 per cent, a drop Kavcic said was significant from an affordability perspective but not likely to drop much further for now.

The increase in sales, combined with a small decline in new supply, pushed the sales-to-new listings ratio to 61.3 per cent, well above the long-term average of 53.6 per cent to favour sellers, but still considered balanced.

The home inventory, which shows how long it would take to liquidate inventories at current sales levels, also shifted to further favour sellers while still remaining in what’s considered a balanced market.

The national average price for homes sold in September 2019 was about $515,500, up 5.3 per cent from the same month last year.

Excluding the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto regions, the average price was less than $397,000 and amounting to a year-over-year gain of 3.3 per cent

The national benchmark home price index, designed to exclude homes on the high and low end of the market to more represent a typical home, had a year over year price increase of a more modest 1.3 per cent.

Benchmark home prices in Greater Vancouver were down the most from a year ago after a 7.3 per cent decline. The Greater Toronto area saw the benchmark price climb five per cent, while Ottawa saw the biggest gains reported at 9.6 per cent from a year ago.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian company enlists bees to deliver crop protection, plans rapid expansion

Just Posted

Okanagan man killed in head-on collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Police say 21-year-old died at scene after pickup truck collided with transport trailer

Column: Home-based businesses thrive in the Shuswap

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

After 30 years, Shuswap Lady Striders run stronger than ever

Women’s outdoor fitness, social group celebrates anniversary

Sweet Caroline: Neil Diamond tribute to bring favourites to Shuswap

Jason Scott to put on his Diamond Forever show at the Salmon Arm Legion Oct. 25

Non-voter: ‘I decided I wouldn’t vote for that nonsense’

Letter writer made up his mind as a young teen not to participate in elections

VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize U.S. voters

Tarana Burke hopes to prompt moderators to ask about sexual violence at next debate

Chase Heat pick up win versus Spokane Braves in weekend road series

Shuswap team unable to down league-leading Beaver Valley Nitehawks

Coming soon: A lie unites family in tragic comedy, The Farewell

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

Digital poppies set to launch as part of Remembrance Day campaign

Second year in a row for online campaign

Column: Turnips, golf balls and other rewards of salmon counting in the Shuswap

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Shuswap history in pictures: Building on Beatty

How many businesses have been located at 461 Beatty Ave. NW in… Continue reading

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

Rugby Canada helps recovery efforts in Japan after typhoon cancels final match

Canadian players wanted to “give back in whatever small way they could”

Most Read