Credit union in Shuswap to close for one day for staff to ‘reconect with each other’

CEO says move becoming more common after all the hard work done during pandemic

SASCU plans to close all its branches and offices on Sept. 21 to allow staff time ‘to reconnect with each other.’

The Salmon Arm credit union made the announcement in a media release on Aug. 30, stating the closure will allow all staff to come together for a day of training and collaboration.

Barry Delaney, SASCU’s president and CEO, said it’s a move being taken by more organizations following the pandemic.

“Our staff have been working exceptionally hard to support and reconnect with our members and community. Now we are taking time to reconnect with each other,” he explained.

SASCU encouraged members and clients to plan ahead for the Sept. 21 closure, as well as a closure on Friday, Sept. 30 in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The SASCU Contact Centre will operate with reduced staff to help provide options to urgent requests only. Online banking, mobile apps and ATMs will remain available.

Clients can also go to sascu.com for more financial information, advice and tools.

“While unusual for SASCU, we felt it crucial to take this step for our staff. We thank our members and clients for their understanding and look forward to returning Thursday, September 22, fresh and renewed,” Delaney said.

