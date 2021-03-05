Curbside food trailer gives Sicamous a new dining option

Sicamous will have a new locally-owned option for grabbing a bite on the go as the Snacktastic food trailer opened at the start of March. (Kelly Hesleton/Facebook)

Sicamous has a new locally-owned option for grabbing a bite on the go as the Snacktastic food trailer opened up with a menu of “home style eats” on March 2.

Dawn Backs, the owner of the newly-opened business, said the March 2 opening was a great day with lots of people stopping by for lunch.

The mobile food trailer will be set up in the parking lot of Bruhn Crossing at 1214 Riverside Avenue, on the same block as the Red Barn Arts Centre. Backs said they are open to relocating for special events but the current location will be home base. She thinks its proximity to parks, the Red Barn and the marinas along the Sicamous channel will make it a good spot.

Running a food truck has been a part of Backs’ plans for a while. With the greater focus on outdoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic and the months-long closure of the concession at the Sicamous and District Rec Centre, which she had been running for years, the time seemed right to put the plan in motion.

Backs said the food trailer’s menu will evolve as the year goes on but it is starting off simple with some lunchtime staples like burgers, hot dogs and chicken strips. She also plans to offer a pot of homemade soup each day and a feature dish as well. The feature on opening day was a ginger beef rice bowl.

Snacktastic will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Backs said once the Sicamous area gets some warm weather she plans to keep it open from morning to night.

With only a few days up and running, Backs said she is thankful for the support of the community and help from her family in the new business venture.



