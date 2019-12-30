Debt is Canadians’ top financial worry as 2020 dawns, poll says

Survey suggests 60% of Canadians think they could be managing their money better

A CIBC sign is shown in the financial district in Toronto on August 22, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A year-end CIBC poll finds debt is weighing heavily on the minds of Canadians, with nearly four in five respondents rating it more important to address than building their savings.

The online survey also finds that 71 per cent of respondents say they avoided borrowing money in 2019.

The same number say they are concerned about the rising costs of household goods going into 2020 and about 55 per cent say they fear a potential economic recession in the new year.

Debt repayment led the list of concerns in the survey for the 10th year in a row, CIBC says, with about 78 per cent rating it more important than saving. Meanwhile, about 33 per cent worry they are falling behind on building a nest egg by focusing too much on paying back money owed.

CIBC says about 60 per cent of Canadians polled agreed there are likely better ways to manage their money than those they are currently employing.

The online poll conducted between Dec. 6 and 8 gathered responses from 1,515 Canadian adults.

“Debt repayment doesn’t need to be worrisome. It needs to be managed,” said Jamie Golombek, managing director, CIBC financial planning and advice, in a news release.

“But, it shouldn’t come at the expense of savings. A strong financial plan incorporates debt management strategies, savings for financial goals, and a balanced portfolio with investments designed to make money in all market conditions.”

RELATED: Zombie debt will haunt more Canadians as scourge of indebtedness rises, experts say

According to the polling industry’s generally accepted standards, online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Full weight of B.C.’s employer health tax to be felt in 2020
Next story
EI premiums to fall in 2020 for workers and employers

Just Posted

UPDATE: Traffic now moving through scene of accident near Enderby

Both drivers taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Highway 97B junction

Trustees reject moving forward with Chase outdoor school

Kamloops-Thompson school district decision based on cost, lack of response

Calgary company outbids Sicamous on former Waterway Houseboats property

BC Supreme Court approves $2.6 million sale to Checkpoint Developments Ltd.

Column: Developments in 2019 that will help shape Salmon Arm’s future

Council Report by Tim Lavery

Downed power lines blocking traffic on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

Eastbound lane affected near Shell station at 10th Street SW intersection

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Sicamous’ Shea Weber to play his seventh NHL All-Star Game

Habs captain named to Atlantic Division squad

Investigation launched in reported poaching of black bear cub in the north Okanagan

BC Conservation Officer Service investigating alleged killing of cub in Beaverdell-Carmi region

EI premiums to fall in 2020 for workers and employers

As of Jan. 1, the premium for individual workers will drop four cents per $100 of insurable earnings

Cleanup continues after 26 train cars derail near B.C.-Alberta border

The train was carrying potash, according to the B.C. government

Column: South Shuswap incorporation study, Newsome Creek among 2020 priorities

Director’s Notes by Paul Demenok

South Okanagna Indo-Canadian community donates over $500,000 to local medical foundation

Over the past five years, a group of more than 300 individuals… Continue reading

B.C. teen Amanda Todd’s cyberbullying case could go to court in 2020

Amanda Todd victim in 2012

Animals at B.C. zoo suffer ‘boredom and frustration,’ humane society says

Report calls on Metro Vancouver zoo to upgrade enclosures, stop housing animals ‘unsuited’ to B.C.

Most Read