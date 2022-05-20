DeMille’s to open Liquor Coop featuring B.C. wines, beer, spirits, cider

Local products as well as those from throughout the province to be sold May 20 and on

The new Liquor Coop at DeMille’s Farm Market in Salmon Arm, opening May 20, will feature B.C. craft wine, beer, spirits and ciders. (Image contributed)

Although more liquor products are still on the way, DeMille’s Liquor Coop is officially opening.

Co-owner Brad DeMille said the Liquor Coop at DeMille’s Farm Market will be open Friday, May 20, with hours from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“All local wines are on the shelf, ready to go,” he said, explaining the shelves aren’t full yet as it’s taken a lot of work to set up the area and stock is arriving daily.

He said between 150 and 300 suppliers of B.C. wine, beer, spirits and cider will be featured, some of which B.C. liquor stores don’t carry.

“It’s very exciting as they’re very creative,” he said of the products, which may include uniqueness such as moonshine with pickles or peaches.

He said wines will come from local wineries and wineries throughout B.C.

“If anyone has a favourite, fire it my way, we’ll see what we can do.”

The store may feature transitory labels – stock that might be available for six months only, he said.

“Lots of upstarts from Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland, the Kootenays… So there are many opportunities to put them in our store.”

Hours of the store will go to 7 p.m. and then 8 p.m., continuing to follow the sun, he said.

DeMille added the whole store has been renovated with Kurt’s Deli gone, but Kurt’s will continue to be a supplier. He said the farm market also carries meats from local suppliers as well as Shuswap Pie Company pies.

Regarding the Liquor Coop name and the frazzled-looking chicken featured on the sign, DeMille said ‘coop’ came to mind because he acquired a lot of pine wine boxes to hold stock which, stacked together, resemble a chicken coop. He added that the store has been completely put together with used parts such as beverage doors from the old Husky to patio lights bought for a wedding.

Asked if the chicken on the sign consumed a little too much product the night before, DeMille said no.

“It’s tired like farmers.”

Read more: Salmon Arm Starbucks reopens in new location

Read more: ‘You’re going to start getting hungry’ if Southern Interior food producers aren’t supported

newsroom@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmBC WineBeerBusinessCider