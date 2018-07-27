(Wikimedia Commons)

Didn’t get paid today? TD Bank suffers glitches with direct deposits

Social media erupted with confusion as TD Canada Trust scrambled to fix the problem

TD Canada appeared to have fixed the glitch Friday morning that prevented many people from getting paid.

Its direct deposit system was down for a few hours, according to the bank’s communications staff.

By about 10:30 a.m., it appeared the problem was resolved and that people should go check to see if their deposit had arrived.


