Digital work on laptop (pixabay photo).

Digital marketing program rebooted, to help smaller businesses hone media skills

Businesses digitize materials creating a stronger online presence and revenue assisted by Alacrity.

Thousands of B.C. businesses can access a Digital Marketing Boot-camp opportunity, honing online skills with another extension of the popular program.

To be eligible, businesses must be B.C.-based and registered to do business in B.C. The program is run by the non-profit media company, Alacrity Canada and is open to businesses with one to 149 employees.

“Our team is pleased to help B.C.-based businesses strengthen their digital marketing skills and, in turn, increase their revenues. We can’t wait to train a further 2,040 students over the next year and support them in building strong and resilient businesses,” said Richard Egli, CEO, Alacrity Canada.

The program is led by industry leaders, with instruction offered through methods such as live and virtual classrooms and mentoring. A self-directed online option is also available.

First launched in 2019 and extended into the summer of 2021, the program has helped more than 6,000 participants digitize their business, adapt to changing models, respond to shifting customer demands and spur business growth, a news release said.

The provincial government has provided an additional $1.5 million to run upcoming sessions, for a total of $6 million.

“The Digital Marketing Boot-camp has been a huge success and is one of the ways we continue to support businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Minister Ravi Kahlon. “Through this program and our StrongerBC Economic Plan, B.C. business owners are empowered with knowledge, tools and skills that will help them pivot their businesses to match the needs of the changing digital world.”

Shamin Jewellery operates three stores in Metro Vancouver. Shamin operator Sharaz Kassam noticed an increase in online sales within 30 days of completing the camp.

“I am now using my new skills to fine-tune my website and social media presence and sales have continued to rise,” Kassam said. As a small business owner, I found the boot camp very helpful.”

Learn more about Alacrity’s Digital Marketing Boot-camp by clicking here.

