Déjà vu during Downtown Salmon Arm election

This photo, taken in December 2019 before COVID-19, includes current 2020 Downtown Salmon Arm board members Dave Wallace (Askew’s representative who was filling in for Claire Askew), Craig Newnes, Nicole Duxbury, Bill Laird, Jenna Meikle, Althea Mongerson, Kailee Ramsell and city council representative Kevin Flynn. Members missing from the 2020 board would be: Jeff Johnson, Ron Langridge, Ken Hawrys and Jacquie Gaudreau. (Downtown Salmon Arm photo)

A new, old board will be guiding Downtown Salmon Arm in 2020.

At the organization’s annual general meeting on May 27, a new board was put in place.

However, the faces remain the same.

Re-elected to a two-year term were directors Jacquie Gaudreau with Hub International, Bill Laird with WH Laird Holdings, Jenna Meikle with Meikle Studios and Craig Newnes with Lakeshore Village.

Read more: Turning Salmon Arm’s Alexander Street into a plaza will be delayed

Read more: Council balks but approves deal for Downtown Salmon Arm

Six directors remain on the board for one more year in their term.

They are: Claire Askew with Askew’s, Nicole Duxbury with Prisa Lighting, Ken Hawrys from SASCU, Jeff Johnson with BDO, Ron Langridge with Century 21, Althea Mongerson from Intwined Fibre Arts and Kailee Ramsell with Sunlife Financial.

One newcomer put their name in but did not attend the meeting and earned fewer votes than the incumbents.



newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmLocal Business