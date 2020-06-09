Déjà vu during Downtown Salmon Arm election

A new, old board will be guiding Downtown Salmon Arm in 2020.
At the organization’s annual general meeting on May 27, a new board was put in place.
However, the faces remain the same.
Re-elected to a two-year term were directors Jacquie Gaudreau with Hub International, Bill Laird with WH Laird Holdings, Jenna Meikle with Meikle Studios and Craig Newnes with Lakeshore Village.
Six directors remain on the board for one more year in their term.
They are: Claire Askew with Askew’s, Nicole Duxbury with Prisa Lighting, Ken Hawrys from SASCU, Jeff Johnson with BDO, Ron Langridge with Century 21, Althea Mongerson from Intwined Fibre Arts and Kailee Ramsell with Sunlife Financial.
One newcomer put their name in but did not attend the meeting and earned fewer votes than the incumbents.
