Do the Shu: Newly launched website a virtual guide to the Shuswap

The South Shuswap, North Shuswap and Chase chambers of commerce recently launched a new website at dotheshu.com. (Dotheshoe.com image)

A new website highlights the many ways in which people can “Do the Shu.”

Developed by the South Shuswap, North Shuswap and Chase chambers of commerce, dotheshu.com is rich with inviting imagery, local stories, guides, maps and other resources which, combined, offer a virtual guide to the Shuswap experience.

“This collaborative website showcases our region in a very powerful way,” said South Shuswap chamber president Corryn Grayston.

The site allows users to curate experiences through suggested itineraries or collections based on their values and interests, explained Grayston. It includes a ‘Traveller Explorer Quotient (EQ) Profile Quiz one can take to discover what experiences may best suit their personal travel values before they arrive.

“Local storytelling is a big part of this new website,” said Brock Endean, board director for the Chase chamber. “A blog section has been dedicated for locals to provide advice and experiences that are authentic to our area so that residents and visitors are able to explore and discover our western gateway region.”

“The site includes great resources for visitors such as guides, maps, visitor services information, and more,” said Debbie Seymour, executive director for the North Shuswap. “I encourage visitors to take advantage of the site and join us to explore the Shuswap.”

