Donations sought to help North Okanagan kids afford Christmas

Children’s Gift House looking for items that kids with limited funds can get for their parents

Sutton is sponsoring an opportunity for kids with not a lot of money to go Christmas shopping for their parents.

For a small donation from their piggy bank, kids can buy Christmas gifts for the special adults in their lives on Saturday, Dec. 14 at The People Place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The Children’s Gift House is an opportunity for kids with not a lot of cash that want to give something to their parents, grandparents or loved ones,” said Jake Russell, with Sutton Group Lakefront Realty.

“And it’s an opportunity for you to donate anything from gifts that you’re not using or other items around the house,” said Russell, as gifts are being sought to make the Gift House a reality.

“These little things go a long way.”

Donations of newer items are being accepted until Dec. 10. Items can be dropped off at Sutton Group Lakefront Realty, Ladies World, People Place, Re/Max, Royal LePage, Vantage One Realty/Credit Unions and City Furniture.

Items being sought include: Ladies – new toiletries, trinkets, makeup, jewelry, scarves, hats, mitts, kitchenware, candles, hardcover books, puzzles, games, decorative household items; Men – wallets, tools, gadgets, games, hardcover books, new toiletries, models (cars, train, planes, etc.).

Wrapping items are also needed.

