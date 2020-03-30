Don’t take hair into your own hands, urge Okanagan stylists

New Vernon shop expects high demand come May, since opening delayed

Hair salons and barbers are expecting a lineup of exposed roots, bad bangs and shaggy styles following COVID-19 closures.

Although some would argue they are an essential service, beauty providers have been closed following the provincial government’s order for non-essential services to close temporarily. For many, the closure is creeping up to the two-week mark, since locking up shop March 18.

For Vernon’s Sport Clips, the situations has delayed the March 30 opening of the store.

“It’s a tricky situation for sure,” said Kevin Kemp, of Vernon, who opened Sport Clips in Kelowna in November 2019 and was looking forward to bring the franchise to his hometown too.

But he expects the opening will be busy once approved considering no one is getting haircuts these days.

“Most people, unless they have close relatives who cut hair in their home, will have to tough it out,” he said. “The demand come May will be enormous.”

Meanwhile another local barber is urging residents not to take the scissors into their own hands just yet.

“We might be a little shaggier when we come back but as soon as we are allowed we will be back for all your needs,” the Gentleman’s Shop & Shave Parlour said. “So unless you’re Carson Bassett let’s not get the bowl and clippers out just yet!

Up until COVID-19 closed shop, Kemp said client visits at Kelowna Sport Clips were increasing week by week.

“We’re excited to expand into the Vernon market, where we know there is demand for a salon geared towards men and boys,” said Kemp, who worked in the auto industry for more than 20 years before becoming a small business owner.

