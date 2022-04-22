Downtown Salmon Arm directors return for new term

Downtown Salmon Arm adds directors to board for new term stretching to 2024. (File photo)

The new board of Downtown Salmon Arm looks much like the previous one.

Terms of the directors are staggered to provide overlap, so this year some directors were continuing their two-year terms until April 2023 while others were being re-elected for a new two-year term.

At the annual general meeting on April 20 of the Salmon Arm Downtown Improvement Association, those directors in the middle of their terms were: Ron Langridge with Century 21 who has served as president for the last several years; Jeff Johnson with BDO Canada who has been the longstanding treasurer; Nicole Duxbury, formerly with Prisa Lighting and now with Robinson Lighting; Sheri Greeno from SASCU; Shawna Mattson from the Prestige Harbourfront Resort; and Vera Chomyshen with Sapori Olive Oils and Vinegars.

Seeking re-election were: Jacquie Gaudreau from Hub International who has served as vice-president; Claire Askew of Askew’s Foods; Craig Newnes with Lakeshore Village and Song Sparrow Hall; Jenna Meikle from Meikle Studios and the Night Cafe; and Bill Laird of WH Laird Holdings.

All of those seeking re-election were acclaimed to another two-year term.

Two directors who didn’t seek re-election were Karina White from Ecotreats and Kailee Ramsell with the Shuswap Cidery.

DSA manager Jen Broadwell said White is continuing as a member of the association’s activations and attractions committee, while Ramsell will be focusing on her business.

The board is permitted nine to 13 members. It now has 11, as well as Coun. Kevin Flynn who was reappointed as the city’s representative to the association.

Both Broadwell and Langridge thanked board members for their contributions.

“We appreciate you sticking around and doing a great job,” said Langridge.

During his financial report, Johnson noted the association is in good financial shape.

Langridge added that the DSA’s revenue comes from downtown merchants and landlords.

“That’s money the businesses and the owners of the buildings are contributing. When we use that money, we know where it came from, we know who it belonged to, and we use it wisely for the benefit of all. So thank you all for contributing, so easily, without any fuss…,” he said.

