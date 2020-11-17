Downtown Salmon Arm festivities begin on Nov. 28 with tree light-up

Association says the Winter Queen will visit, a free family movie will be show at the Salmar Classic

Christmas cheer is on its way to Salmon Arm’s downtown.

The kick-off for holiday-themed events from Downtown Salmon Arm (DSA) is coming up on Saturday, Nov. 28 with artisan vendors along Alexander Street from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. The street will be blocked off for the one day only, between Hudson Avenue and Lakeshore Drive, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hot cocoa and hot apple cider will be available, the Winter Queen will visit and a free family movie will be showing at the Salmar Classic.

The Tree Light-up at the Treble Clef will take place at 4 p.m.

For the youngsters, there’s also a StoryWalk, where the pages of a book are posted in a series of business windows throughout downtown. This will be ongoing until Jan. 4.

Adding to the festivities will be the SASCU holiday Elf who will be roaming the streets, spreading holiday cheer and gift give-aways.

Dinner and A Movie takes place on Wednesdays in December, where you can purchase a meal or dinner special for dine-in or take-away to receive an adult’s free movie pass, which will be valid until March 31.

Photos with Santa will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Shuswap Theatre. COVID-19 protocols will be in place for a safe and festive way to see Santa. However, spots are very limited, so families must pre-register.

Shop and Win Entry forms will be available at merchants and shops downtown, with no purchase necessary. You can enter for a chance to win Downtown Dollar prizes of $150, $250 and $350. The draw date is Dec. 21.

Downtown Salmon Arm points out that events may be altered or cancelled due to changing COVID-19 protocols.

For more information, visit salmonarmdowntown.com, visit the Facebook page, or email info@salmonarmdowntown.com.

