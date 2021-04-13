Missy MacKintosh, founder of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, smiles broadly beneath her mask as she is thrilled to have opened her new storefront location at 231 Alexander St. in Salmon Arm on April 10, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Missy MacKintosh, founder of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, smiles broadly beneath her mask as she is thrilled to have opened her new storefront location at 231 Alexander St. in Salmon Arm on April 10, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Downtown Salmon Arm store ‘a dream come true’ for clean cosmetics owner

Missy MacKintosh’s MisMack Clean Cosmetics moves from home basement to storefront

Five years ago Missy MacKintosh began building her clean cosmetics line literally from the ground up.

She started MisMacK Clean Cosmetics in the basement of her Canoe home.

That was 2017. On April 10, 2021, she opened a storefront in downtown Salmon Arm.

Speaking from the store with its bright, airy decor, she was ecstatic.

She said she has taught more than 30 students in her home over the past five years. She needed a space to expand the program, because she couldn’t do the next level in her basement.

“To have my dream come true of having my own studio and our headquarters right downtown Salmon Arm in my hometown – it’s super surreal and yet it feels so right. It feels like we’ve been here forever.”

She said the store layout includes distribution for wholesalers in the back, a studio in the centre and retail products in the front.

“Our biggest thing is our education, so we’re expanding our students into different programs.”

Also available are make-up lessons for every day for those who want to learn more. She explained that makeup is not a passive sale.

“You have to understand how to use it. Especially Clean, our formulas are so unique.”

MacKintosh is an experienced wedding makeup artist as well as skilled in all sorts of event makeup, film makeup and more. However, education is where her heart lies.

“Education is more my specialty, teaching. I’ve created my own fundamental makeup artistry program, of inspiring and teaching the next generation of artists.

She said MisMacK has two new products, a cleansing balm and a cleansing oil that were birthed in the space that is now the MisMacK location.

“I worked with Janice of Mossy Stump Company here in town for the last six months prior to Christmas to create a skin care line. So it was birthed here and made here – that’s how we got the space.”

She said Mossy Stump Company creates natural soaps and bath balms, as well as manufacturing products for use across Canada.

“I fell in love with her products, instantly, and asked if she’d be willing to create a skin care line with me and our MisMacK proprietary ingredient. She said yes.”

Read more: Cosmetic line earns top honours in Launch-a-Preneur

Read more: Salmon Arm entrepreneur adds more honours to her growing stack of awards

In response to the remark that they’re young woman making a difference, MacKintosh smiled.

“One glitter at a time,” she said, in reference to the biodegradable glitter that was the foundation of her company launch.

She explained that her 10-year-old son calls her Glitter Girl, calling it her superhero power “because I’m saving the world one glitter at a time.”

She said her son named the purple eye shadow she was wearing the day of the interview, Magic Violet.

“He just is so proud; he rocks MisMacK every day to school with the hats…”

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmMakeupwomen entrepreneurs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 indoor dining, drinking ban extending into May

Just Posted

Missy MacKintosh, founder of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, smiles broadly beneath her mask as she is thrilled to have opened her new storefront location at 231 Alexander St. in Salmon Arm on April 10, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Downtown Salmon Arm store ‘a dream come true’ for clean cosmetics owner

Missy MacKintosh’s MisMack Clean Cosmetics moves from home basement to storefront

In a feature article published April 10, 2021 in The Times of London, ‘headlined British Columbia has what it takes to rival Napa Valley,’ the valley is praised extensively for its natural beauty and wine. (File photo)
From the U.K. with love: Okanagan wine, scenery receives international praise

The Times of London newspaper recently featured the valley in a wine and travel piece

The future of the Eagle Pass Lookout cabin is being discussed. (File photo)
Options presented for future of former Eagle Pass fire lookout in Shuswap

Stakeholders met in 2020 to discuss the restoration, or possible removal of the cabin

FILE — In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
72 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 9,666 since the pandemic began

The Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society will be expanding its offerings to seniors this year and hopes to return its Cyber Seniors program when one-to-one training is once again allowed. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap organization aims to help seniors become more cyber savvy

BC Hydro report finds seniors reluctant to use

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 indoor dining, drinking ban extending into May

Restaurant association says patio rules to be clarified

A dumpster was on fire behind a residential complex in downtown Penticton Tuesday afternoon. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Dumpster fire extinguished in downtown Penticton

There has been a string of dumpster fires lately

Skogie’s Express Tunnel Wash on Anderson Way in Vernon. (Submitted photo)
Lawsuit dismissed after vehicle damaged while inside Okanagan car wash

Civil Resolution Tribunal dismisses driver’s claim following a collision inside Skogie’s car wash in Vernon

(Mayor Cindy Fortin - Peachland)
Peachland mayor declines early vaccination offer

Mayor Cindy Fortin said she wants seniors, immunocompromised individuals to get the shot first

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
Tougher COVID-19 restrictions in B.C., including travel, still ‘on the table’: Horgan

John Horgan says travel restrictions will be discussed Wednesday by the provincial cabinet

NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson in the outfit that got her sent home from school on Feb. 23, 2021. (Kamloops This Week photo)
Clothing that ‘detracts from learning process’ removed from SD73 student dress code

Policy change underway after student in knee-length dress, long-sleeve turtleneck sent home

Conservation officers caught three men over fishing bull trout in Kinbasket Lake. (Facebook)
B.C. men fined $1.7K for overfishing near Revelstoke, Golden

The seized fish were donated to the Golden Food Bank

A shop up on Grand Oro Road near Twin Lakes burned down on Monday. (Facebook)
Fire rips through shop in small South Okanagan town

The building was destroyed despite community efforts to fight the fire

WATCH: Conservation group releases short doc on saving South Okanagan’s ‘precious’ Sickle Point

Sickle Point, the last intact wetland near Skaha Lake, is facing the prospect of development

Most Read