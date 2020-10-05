Peter Kaz, host of Okanagan’s Got Talent, is the new marketing, communications and promotions director for the Downtown Vernon Association. (Morning Star file photo)

Downtown Vernon Association introduces new, familiar face

Peter Kaz is the association’s new marketing, communications and promotions director

A familiar face around town and online is the Downtown Vernon Association’s new marketing, communications and promotions coordinator.

Peter Kaz, an international marketing and event specialist, joins the DVA, much to the delight of the organization’s board of directors and staff.

“Peter has an incredible range of marketing experience and skills to help us to pivot our strategic marketing from being primarily event-based to a broader, multi-level approach to not only market our unique downtown, but also to communicate with DVA member businesses and property owners on a higher and more valuable level,” DVA executive director Susan Lehman said.

Kaz has created large functions, marketing campaigns and publicity events globally for new hotels, Fortune 500 companies and shopping malls from Sweden to Hong Kong and Calgary to Iceland. He has been in the marketing and event industry for more than 25 years.

Prior to moving to Vernon, one of Kaz’s entertainment clients that he guided reached the top 30 singles charts in Canada and another opened for The Weeknd, Rihanna and Ariana Grande on their international tours.

Kaz has assisted businesses with marketing, branding, social media management, creative content, and video projects. This year saw him create Hello Okanagan, a YouTube show that highlights businesses and attractions throughout the Okanagan.

Kaz has produced and marketed the Vernon Comic Con, Game On Street Hockey Tourney and the talent show, Okanagan’s Got Talent. He recently sat on the board at the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and is presently on the board of Funtastic and the Vernon Winter Carnival.

“I look forward to assisting the team in making Downtown Vernon a viable destination, for tourists and offering more excitement to locals,” said Kaz.

READ MORE: Vernon scores with inaugural street hockey tournament


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
12 weeks of Christmas — retailers speed up holiday plans in a daunting year

Just Posted

Chase toddler takes SUV for a not-so-joyful ride

Mother dragged trying to rescue child, RCMP report neither injured

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

Three candidates running to represent the Shuswap

BC Green Party’s Owen Madden last to enter the election race in the Shuswap riding

Unlicensed driver blocks Highway 1 in Shuswap with uninsured RV

Chase RCMP issue ticket regarding September incident

Shuswap Theatre tunes into radio, streaming online for upcoming season

Outside Mullingar first of pre-recorded performances made available to enjoy at home

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid tests positive for COVID-19

Superstar self-quarantining at home, experiencing mild symptoms

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Trudeau tested negative for COVID in August after feeling throat ‘tickle’

A written statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau’s results came back Aug. 28

1,500 pounds of apples donated to South Okanagan schools

An apple a day…

PHOTOS: B.C. priests host drive-thru pet blessings to mark St. Francis Day

St. John’s Shaughnessy Church in Vancouver commemorated St. Francis Day

Shuswap history in pictures: Back to school

Back to school, autumn 1915. Teacher Alfred H. Hooper with his students… Continue reading

Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

The sole goal of the encampment is to stop the pipeline twinning project, organizers say

Vernon skate park assault leads to arrest

Teen hospitalized, 18-year-old woman arrested after altercation

Most Read