Dragon’s Den success, Driving Miss Daisy, coming to Salmon Arm

A popular transportation service and Dragon’s Den success story is expanding into the Shuswap

Michelle Rozka, owner/operator of Driving Miss Daisy in the North Okanagan, says she plans to extend the service to Salmon Arm, providing, accompaniment and transportation to seniors and those with temporary disabilities such as a knee surgery or hip replacement, who are unable to drive themselves. Rozka says trips to the airport in Kelowna are also common, and not only will she drop her passengers off, she’ll also escort them through security.

“The airport is a big deal for seniors because it’s a confusing place,” said Rozka. “This way I get a pass and go right through to security with them.”

Rozka provides transportation services with Driving Miss Daisy, a company founded in 2002 by St. Albert, Alta. by Bev Halisky. Today, they have about 80 vehicles operating in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

Last year, Halisky and daughter Tara Armstrong appeared on CBC’s Dragon’s Den, where they made pitch for funding to help market Driving Miss Daisy. Halisky and Armstrong wound up accepting an offer of $200,000 for 35 per cent of the business.

The exposure alone has helped the company to expand, with Halisky receiving franchise inquiries from across the country.

“My next goal is to be operate all the way across Canada and have cars on the road in every province,” said Halisky.

In addition to accompanying clients at the airport, Rozka says she’ll act as a liaison between medical staff and family, making sure medical professionals receive necessary information.

“It’s very personalized,” she says of the service, noting sometimes the job simply entails getting seniors out of nursing homes for a friendly drive. It also includes personal shopping, Alzheimer’s companionship, social event accompaniment, adult day programs and more.

To arrange a ride or for more information, call Michelle Rozka at 250-540-0975, or visit her on Facebook under Driving Miss Daisy Vernon.

With files from the Vernon Morning Star.

