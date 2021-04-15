Bad Tattoo owner Lee Auger and head brewmaster Liam Hutcheson welcomed Firehall Brewery owner Syd Ruhland into their brew-room to make a massive batch of his hit Backdraft Blonde Ale Tuesday, April 2021. (Firehall Brewery / Facebook)

Bad Tattoo owner Lee Auger and head brewmaster Liam Hutcheson welcomed Firehall Brewery owner Syd Ruhland into their brew-room to make a massive batch of his hit Backdraft Blonde Ale Tuesday, April 2021. (Firehall Brewery / Facebook)

Drinking buddies: Penticton brewery steps up to help out smaller competitor

Firehall Brewery of Oliver needed larger equipment to meet demand; Bad Tattoo was happy to help

It’s been said that despite being competitors, South Okanagan businesses always have each others backs. That sentiment was on full display Tuesday (April 13) at Bad Tattoo Brewing in Penticton.

When Firehall Brewery, a smaller Oliver-based brewery, was short on space to brew enough beer to meet their expected demand as summer approaches, the guys at Bad Tattoo stepped up and let Firehall use their larger equipment on-site at their brewery for the day.

In one day Firehall Brewery was able to brew approximately 40 kegs — or 4,000 pints — worth of their Backdraft Blonde Ale, an amount that would normally take them two weeks to brew, said Firehall owner Syd Ruhland.

As a small, family-run brewery, Firehall sometimes needs to brew off-site to meet demand.

The pubic’s thirst for beer, especially as the weather gets warmer, is something that should never be underestimated, said Ruhland.

“Basically our demand just far outstrips our supply,” he said. “We more or less run out of beer in some fashion every year so we go to great lengths to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Without Bad Tattoo owner Lee Agur and head brew-master Liam Hutcheson stepping up to help out the smaller brewery, Ruhland doesn’t know what he would have done.

This isn’t the first time Bad Tattoo has stepped up to help Firehall, but it may be the last. In Bad Tattoo’s early days they had ample space in their brew kettles and could easily help out. But as Bad Tattoo has grown over the years, kettle space has become more limited.

READ MORE: Penticton’s Bad Tattoo Brewing will expand to Kelowna this summer

Allowing Firehall to use their brew-room for the day was really just a kind gesture, that Ruhland said he was extremely thankful for.

“When they first opened up, as with any brewery, until they’ve established themselves they’ll tend to have a bit of extra capacity,” Ruhland said. “That was their early days but now it’s much more difficult.

So, in many ways, it’s just because we have a good relationship that they took us in when they didn’t really have to. They did warn me that this potentially might not be able to happen again.”

Firehall Brewery brewed their first beer in 2012 in Oliver and has kept things small and local ever since, said Ruhland.

Their most popular beer, the Backdraft Blonde Ale, is always a hit with locals and tourists in the summer, Ruhland said he hopes Bad Tattoo’s favour allows the Backdraft Blondes to keep flowing late into the summer this year in Oliver.

READ MORE: Penticton breweries working together to put city on the map

READ MORE: Penticton’s Cannery Brewing says cheers to 20 years


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Craft beer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S.-based theme park company buys Vancouver Aquarium

Just Posted

After knocking out a hedge fire at a 17th Street SE residence near the corner of Okanagan Avenue, Salmon Arm firefighters douse the bushes behind the home and the surrounding area on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Burning hedge between Salmon Arm homes quickly doused by firefighters

Fire Chief: Incident shows how FireSmart principles can prevent structure damage

Firefighters were called 17th Street SE near the intersection with Okanagan Avenue about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021. There appeared to be a fire at the back of the residence, possibly a hedge. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Firefighters called to 17th Street SE for possible hedge fire

Small amount of smoke visible from road, motorists advised to avoid area

Weekly COVID-19 cases in the North Okanagan-Shuswap saw increases for the Vernon and Salmon Arm health areas during the week of April 4 to 10. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)
COVID-19 cases rise in North Okanagan-Shuswap with Vernon leading increase

Revelstoke alone in high category by population although case number dropped slightly

With poverty, homelessness, opioid addiction and other issues affecting Salmon Arm and other communities, staff and council have decided to get help defining their responsibilities. (File photo)
Salmon Arm to spend $15,000 to help define responsibilities around social wellness

Homelessness, poverty and other issues lead city to include social wellness in its strategic plan

(Photo: pixabay.com)
Morning Start: Chinese police have geese squads

Your morning start for Thursday, April 15, 2021

A driver acts out when he can’t pass on Highway 97 going to Penticton April 14, 2021, (Steve Tuck)
WATCH: South Okanagan road rage caught on camera

Vehicle seen driving aggressively behind traffic, straddling both lanes

Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller said it would be “very challenging and not very safe” for him and his teammates to play as scheduled on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks return to ice postponed after players voice COVID health concerns

Friday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers was called off after the team met virtually with the NHLPA

(Reddit: u/KittyLitterBiscuit)
Cause of Glenmore construction fire undetermined following investigation

No evidence available to determine whether or not the cause of the fire was suspicious or accidental

Only eight Local Health Areas, including Princeton, were COVID free last week. BCCDC image
Princeton one of just a few Covid free communities in B.C.

Mayor views new statistical report with cautious optimism

Chase the Wonder Dog is the newest addition to the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team.
‘Chase the Wonder Dog’ saves missing Kelowna senior who wandered from hospital

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s newest addition ‘proved his worth’ during a Thursday morning search

B.C. Attorney General David Eby, Minister Responsible for Housing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. announces $2B for affordable, middle-income family home projects

New HousingHub financing funds will encourage developers, groups – with low-interest loans – to build affordable homes

B.C. Representative for Children and Youth Jennifer Charlesworth. (Black Press files)
Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder gets ‘meagre’ support compared to other conditions: B.C. report

Children should be assessed on their needs, not their diagnoses

Video captured Wednesday, April 14, shows a white BMW driving along the seawall between Vancouver’s Plaza of Nations and Science World. (Submitted/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Motorist takes a drive along Vancouver seawall

Pedestrians near False Creek expressed disbelief after seeing the car join them on the walking path

Parliament Hill is shown in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The Trudeau government has agreed with the Senate that Canadians suffering solely from grievous and irremediable mental illnesses should be entitled to receive medical assistance in dying — but not for another two years. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick photo)
Self-advocates ‘sad, scared, angry’ over revisions to assisted-death legislation

Bill C-7 was expanded to include access to medically assisted death for non-terminal conditions

Most Read