(Photo: Pixabay)

(Photo: Pixabay)

Enderby chamber proposes new rural e-business training program

The program would help rural-area businesses expand using online tools and insights

At a time when the Internet has become the lifeblood of the business environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Enderby and District Chamber of Commerce is proposing a new program to help businesses level up their online toolkits.

Clyde MacGregor, the chamber’s general manager, says the proposed program “fills a real gap in the service delivery model,” allowing North Okanagan businesses to evolve their platforms and in turn make for a more diverse rural economy.

“The entire point of this program and the entire thrust of my economic development strategy for our region is that rural does not equal agricultural, rural does not equal agro-business,” MacGregor said. “As we’ve seen from the pandemic, when there are adverse circumstances an entire industry can be crippled if you can’t get workers in, if there’s some sort of outbreak.”

The Rural Business Skills Training Program would consist of three monthly seminars open to all Regional District of North Okanagan business members. The courses would focus on basic e-business skills — “everything from how does the computer turn on to how does my word processor work, how does a spreadsheet work to the bit more advanced kit,” MacGregor said.

READ MORE: ‘Staycation’ spike keeps North Okanagan bed and breakfasts bustling

The hope is to start the program sometime in February pending the completion of the grant process.

Other e-business skills on offer include digitally monitoring sales and receipts, self-promotion using social media and — more relevant than ever — sharing business hours and COVID-19 information far and wide.

At its core, the program aims to ensure business owners in rural areas can make the same gains more often seen in cities, which would be a mutual benefit to rural business owners and their rural communities.

“Whether they’re a weaver working at home or a mechanic, being able to have this sort of basic e-business literacy allows them to work from home, to be rural and then to put that money back into their rural properties, so that makes our entire bottom line better.”

It’s something MacGregor has focused on since coming on board as the chamber’s GM in February, shortly before the pandemic made e-business an essential skill rather than a luxury for rural businesses.

The program comes at a cost of $20,000. At the RDNO’s electoral area director meeting earlier this month, $10,000 was provided to service Area F (Enderby and area) and keep the program open to people throughout the rest of the North Okanagan as well.

MacGregor says the $10,000 is enough to roll out a skeletal program. Pending a grant award that’s expected to be announced Jan. 20, the chamber will be able to host a full complement of courses every month, year-round.

There are also opportunities for businesses to rent digital devices from the chamber, and they can apply for up to four hours of tutoring after taking part in the course.

To learn more, visit the Enderby and District Chamber website.

READ MORE: Chamber calls for internet boost in Splatsin-Enderby

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CoronavirusInternet and Telecom

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Okanagan fastest growing real estate market in B.C.

Just Posted

A map released by the BCCDC on Jan. 15 shows the number of new COVID-19 cases reported for each local health area between Jan. 3 and 9. (BCCDC Image)
Salmon Arm and Vernon see increase in new COVID cases, curve flattening elsewhere

The rate of new cases is levelling off in Kelowna, Penticton and Revelstoke.

(Photo: Pixabay)
Enderby chamber proposes new rural e-business training program

The program would help rural-area businesses expand using online tools and insights

Signs in Homer, Alaska, offer inspiration during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Michael Armstrong-Homer News)
COLUMN: COVID-19 pandemic hits home

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

With bridge construction well underway on the project to replace the Solsqua-Sicamous bridge. Motorists should expect delays of up to half an hour. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Pedestrian path would connect Solsqua-Sicamous bridge to community

District of Sicamous staff say bridge replacement project on tight schedule

Interior Health update. File photo.
86 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Interior Health

The new deaths are from Heritage Square, a long-term care facility in Vernon

Keith the curious kitten is seen on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chilliwack SPCA. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 is Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 17 to 23

Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day, Pie Day and International Sweatpants Day are all coming up this week

Half of the most expensive homes are on 2080 Mackenzie Crt, which is across the street from Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
The 10 most valuable homes in Revelstoke for 2020

Combined, the properties are worth more than $35M

Lake Country native Evan-Riley Brown is in the cast for the new film Journey To Royal: A WW II Rescue Mission to be released on video on demand and streaming services on Feb. 2. (Contributed)
Okanagan actor lands role in WW II movie

Evan-Riley Brown, from Lake Country, cast in production labelled as hybrid of a feature film and documentary called Journey To Royal: a WW II Rescue Mission.

JaHyung Lee, “Canada’s oldest senior” at 110 years old, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. He lives at Amenida Seniors Community in Newton. (Submitted photo: Amenida Seniors Community)
One of Canada’s oldest seniors, at 110 years old, gets COVID-19 vaccine at Surrey care home

JaHyung Lee, 110, is a resident at Amenida Seniors Community

A unique-looking deer has been visiting a Nanoose Bay property with its mother. (Frieda Van der Ree photo)
A deer with 3 ears? Unique animal routinely visits B.C. property

Experts say interesting look may be result of an injury rather than an odd birth defect

Standardized foundation skills assessment tests in B.C. schools will be going ahead later than usual, from Feb. 16 to March 12 for students in Grades 4 and 7. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. teachers say COVID-affected school year perfect time to end standardized tests

Foundational skills testing of Grade 4 and 7 students planned for February ad March

Sooke’s Jim Bottomley is among a handful of futurists based in Canada. “I want to help people understand the future of humanity.” (Aaron Guillen - Sooke News Mirror)
No crystal ball: B.C. man reveals how he makes his living predicting the future

63-year-old has worked analytical magic for politicians, car brands, and cosmetic companies

Terry David Mulligan. (Submitted photo)
Podcast: Interview with longtime actor/broadcaster and B.C. resident Terry David Mulligan

Podcast: Talk includes TDM’s RCMP career, radio, TV, wine, Janis Joplin and much more

Seasonal influenza vaccine is administered starting each fall in B.C. and around the world. (Langley Advance Times)
After 30,000 tests, influenza virtually nowhere to be found in B.C.

COVID-19 precautions have eliminated seasonal infection

Most Read