Enderby Christmas toy drive, gift campaign set to launch

Families in need can register, include wish lists of kids ages 3 to 12

Enderby’s annual Christmas Gift Campaign is set to launch with the goal of making sure families in need have presents to open on Dec. 25.

Part of the campaign is the Red Apple Toy Drive. Between Nov. 14 and Dec. 5, in-store toy purchases for kids ages three to 12 can be made for the Christmas Gift Campaign.

During that same time period, Johnston Meier Insurance Agencies Group Enderby will have gift tags on their Christmas tree with age, gender and a wish list of each child registered. You can take a tag, buy a gift and return it to the drop box at the store location during the toy drive.

You may support this event by grabbing a gift tag and purchasing a gift, or buying a gift during the toy drive.

Those wishing to donate, volunteer, or register a family for this program may call 250-253-5597 for more information.

For families interested in participating in the program, register by contacting Marg Carter at 250-253-5597, or email margpcarter@gmail.com. Registration deadline is November 18.

Read more: Snapshot: Sicamous Fire Department collects for annual toy drive

Read more: Cookie fundraiser provides $1,170 for Summerland toy drive

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and Donations