Enderby florist pick of B.C.’s crop

Crocus Floral Design earns wedding award for second year in a row, also several Okanagan finalists

An Enderby florist is again blooming as one of B.C.’s best.

Crocus Floral Design has picked up the award for Best Wedding Florist- Overall, for the second year in a row at the B.C. Professional Wedding Awards.

See: Enderby florist wins Best in B.C.

Owner Janice Robillard

“So honoured to be chosen as B.C.’s Best Wedding Florist Overall,” said owner Janice Robillard.

The winning design came from a wedding with Kelowna’s Vintage Origami Weddings, a finalist in the awards.

“This was the best wedding ever with the most amazing team of people involved,” said Robillard. “We are all winners.”

From the photographer, “who captured the hearts of the judges I am sure,” to the, “fantastic bride and groom,” and Vintage Origami’s decor. “who’s dreams and visions are always a pleasure to create.”

Crocus Floral Design opened five years ago in the North Okanagan and has since been recognized locally and provincially.

See: Enderby honours top businesses

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. lumber industry trade mission still has high hopes for China

Just Posted

Salmon Arm plans to ban single-use plastic bags

First six months of proposed ban would focus on education, not enforcement

Video: Truck crashes into ditch west of Sicamous

Reports indicate traffic is still flowing through the area

Sicamous cannabis retail applications near end of BC licensing process

Applicants taking notes from public input sessions as they plan businesses

Possible disruption to regional district dog control services

K9 Control will not renew contract to provide service to South Shuswap and Ranchero.

Regional district wants more done to prevent quagga mussel spread

Directors to request federal review of spending on aquatic invasive species initiatives

Man caught on camera allegedly trying to defraud ICBC

Auto-insurer warns B.C. drivers to record info after crashes

B.C. teen MMA fighter show heart

Young Unity MMA competitors bring home Ws

2,000 Canadians died of an overdose in first 6 months of the year

New data from the Public Health Agency of Canada shows the crisis is not subsiding

Sicamous Eagles blanked by Princeton Posse at home

KIJHL squad takes a tough loss as Christmas break draws near

UK Prime Minister Theresa May wins party no-confidence vote, but troubles remain

May won the vote of 317 Conservative legislators with a 200-117 tally

B.C. trustee’s anti-LGBTQ comments got him barred from schools

Barry Neufeld calls vote to leave him off liaison list ‘workplace discrimination’

Firm says trees obstructing vision at Humboldt Broncos crash intersection

Sixteen people died and 13 others were injured in the collision at an intersection north of Tisdale

Man charged after B.C house fire triggers high-grade explosives

Thomas Daniel Kendall charged with causing bodily harm by failing to properly store explosives

Update: Coquihalla re-opens after vehicle incident

Highway 5 is set to reopen after 1 p.m.

Most Read