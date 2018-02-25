Grindrod-based business owner, Afke Zonderland is is a finalist in the Enderby Business Excellence Awards for Business Person of the Year and Business of the Year for her Okanagan Rawsome business. (Promise Photography)

Enderby honours top businesses

Excellence Awards gala March 10

Good business is being rewarded in Enderby.

The Enderby and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards will honour those deserving March 10 at the Splatsin Centre.

The finalists in each category are:

Community Contributions

– Enderby & District Arts Council

– Enderby Jewellers

– Sutherland’s Bakers

– Scott Hemenway

– Sheryl Hay

Service Excellence

– Deb Deveau (Re/Max)

– Enderby Autobody

– Enderby Jewellers

– Enderby & District Chamber of Commerce

– Little City Merchants

– Tyler Rands (Century 21)

Not 4 Profit of the Year

– Enderby & District Arts Council

– Enderby & District Community Resource Center

– Enderby Lions Club

– Feed Enderby & District (FED)

– Royal Canadian Legion Branch 98

Micro Business of the Year

– Crocus Floral Design

– D & L Painting

– Green Croft Gardens

– Okanagan Rawsome

– Tony O’s Outfitter

Food / Farm Business of the Year

– Framer John’s

– Green Croft Gardens

– Kaze Japanese Resaurant

– Larch Hills Winery

Okanagan Rawsome

Green Business of the Year

– Fink Machine Inc.

– Green Croft Gardens

– Okanagan Rawome

– Wild Flight Farms

Tourism / Hospitality Business of the Year

– Farmer John’s

– Larch Hills Winery

– Lorenzo’s Cafe

– Mabel Lake Golf Course

– Starlight Drive -In

Business Person of the Year

– Afke Zonderland (Okanagan Rawsome)

– Gabrielle Wesle (Greencoft Gardens)

– Judy Dangel (Enderby Jewellers)

Business of the Year

– Armadillo Trailers

– Baird Bros.

– Crocus Floral Design

– Little City Merchant

– Okanagan Rawsome

Tickets are now on sale for $45/ person and include dinner, wine, desserts, awards ceremony, entertainment, draw prizes and dance.

“Get your tickets now for a fun evening of dinner, music, awards and dancing,” the Enderby and District Chamber of Commerce urges.

Tickets are available at the Chamber office, Little City Merchant and Transition Marketing.


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
