Val Hillicker and Lilli the duck show Layla McMillan how to stand up to bullies during the Launch-a Preneur sneak peak event at the Mall at Piccadilly on Saturday, Sept. 9. Hillicker has created a children’s book she hopes will help address bullying in schools. The book is Hilliker’s entry for this years Launch-a-Preneur competition, which will be held at the Salmar Classic on March 14. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)
Entreprenurial puppeteer
Launch-a Preneur sneak peak
