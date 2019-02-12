Entreprenurial puppeteer

Val Hillicker and Lilli the duck show Layla McMillan how to stand up to bullies during the Launch-a Preneur sneak peak event at the Mall at Piccadilly on Saturday, Sept. 9. Hillicker has created a children’s book she hopes will help address bullying in schools. The book is Hilliker’s entry for this years Launch-a-Preneur competition, which will be held at the Salmar Classic on March 14. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Val Hillicker and Lilli the duck show Layla McMillan how to stand up to bullies during the Launch-a Preneur sneak peak event at the Mall at Piccadilly on Saturday, Sept. 9. Hillicker has created a children’s book she hopes will help address bullying in schools. The book is Hilliker’s entry for this years Launch-a-Preneur competition, which will be held at the Salmar Classic on March 14. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Related: Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur season five is open for registration

Related: Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur gets rolling

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter