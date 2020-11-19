Executive director of Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce to resign

Corryn Grayston, who is resigning from her position as executive director of the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce as of Dec. 31, 2020, makes a presentation to city council in 2017, one of her roles in representing the chamber. (File photo)

After 15 years of leadership, Corryn Grayston will be leaving the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce.

Grayston, who has been executive director of the chamber for 15 years, will move on as of Dec. 31 of this year.

“Over the course of the last few months, I’ve had to wrestle with this decision. I really love my chamber position, but

I have some family priorities I just need to tend to,” she said. “I felt the best thing to do was to remove myself from the chamber to dedicate myself to my family.”

Grayston said she has a young son and an elderly mother who were beginning to take up more time than the chamber.

The closure of the Visitor Centre was not a factor in her decision.

“2021 will be an exciting year but will require a lot of attention and a lot of resource,” she said.

The closure of the centre opens up the ability for the chamber to position itself 100 per cent to support and advocate for the business community, Grayston added.

“In my opinion, it’s a positive move for the chamber.”

She said she’s been appreciative of all the opportunities she’s had as executive director, such as being able to connect with the business community’s “fabulous individuals and a great board.”

“My plan is to take a step back, focus on family and home life, personal health and take some time off; we’ll see what happens in the future…”

