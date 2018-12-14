In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the keynote speech at F8, Facebook’s developer conference in San Jose, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Facebook reveals bug gave apps unauthorized access to 6.8 million users’ photos

It’s believed up to 1,500 apps built by 876 developers had access to Facebook Stories, private photos

Facebook said a bug that allowed third-party app developers to access private photos of its users without their permission could impact as many as 6.8 million people.

In an announcement on the social network’s blog Friday, the company said the photos accessed includes one that users started to upload but had not yet been posted and images posted on Facebook Stories.

Users’ photos were exposed between Sept. 13 and 25. It’s believed up to 1,500 apps built by 876 developers had access during this time.

“We’re sorry this happened,” Tomer Bar, an engineering director for the company, said in the post.

The company is urging any users who have shared their Facebook photos to other apps to check which photos those apps have access to.

It will be notifying users potentially impacted by the bug through an alert on Facebook.

The information Facebook gives to third-party app developers has been under scrutiny this year, specifically around the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, after a whistle blower came forward alleging that the British political consulting firm harvested personal information of more than 50 million Facebook profiles.

READ MORE: B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Enderby florist pick of B.C.’s crop
Next story
Lower-than-expected parcel volumes helping cut into backlog, says Canada Post

Just Posted

Shuswap thief nabs purse in hospital, attempts to steal taxi

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest suspect who judge orders to stay behind bars until trial

Avalanche control scheduled today on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work is scheduled today along Highway 1. From 10 a.m.… Continue reading

School District 83 says a buyer is lined up for Salmon Arm’s DAC

Few details available, but sale is said to be finalized by Jan. 31

Okanagan College unlocks time capsule

Items placed in 1993 and kept in capsule in library opened at special ceremony

Natalie Wilkie takes fourth at Para Nordic World Championships in Finland

Salmon Arm Paralympian finishes with top time among Team Canada’s women’s skiers

Tommy Chong says Canada took wrong approach to pot legalization

He also talked about the likelihood of another Cheech and Chong film

Kamloops grandparents ‘taking it easy’ after lotto win

The winning $1 million ticket was purchased Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna.

Mike Duffy can’t sue Senate over suspension without pay, judge rules

Duffy’s lawsuit sought more than $7.8 million from the upper chamber

Language on Sikh extremism in report will be reviewed, Goodale says

A public-safety ministry document indicats terrorist threats to Canada included a section on Sikh extremism for the first time

Questions raised over retailers who shame shoplifters with photos

Alleged theft from a sex shop in Newfoundland led to posts on social media

Media, robotics, Indigenous studies coming to B.C. Grade 12 classrooms in 2019-20

Provincial tests are also being changed for students in Grade 10 to 12, the Education Ministry said

VIDEO: Royals reveal the images on their Christmas cards

Prince William and his wife Kate are shown outside in casual clothes, their three young children in tow

Roots & Blues adds world-class acts to roster

Salmon Arm festival encompasses Afrobeat to bluegrass

ICBC to apply for 6.3% hike to basic insurance rates

Crown Corporation said it will be submitting its next basic rate application to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Friday

Most Read