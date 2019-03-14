Facebook says outages due to ‘server configuration change’

Outages affected Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp

Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps are are displayed on an iPhone on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Facebook says its lengthy outages over the past day were the result of a “server configuration change.”

The outages affected countless users and advertisers worldwide. Some people weren’t able to reach Facebook’s website and apps, including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

READ MORE: Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

The length of the outage is another publicity problem for a company already dealing with privacy issues and regulatory probes. The outages started midday EDT Wednesday. There were still sporadic problems Thursday morning.

Facebook did not say how many users were affected or why the outage was so long. In a tweet about 24 hours after the problems began, Facebook apologized and thanked people for their patience. It didn’t elaborate on the server change.

The Associated Press

