Mayor Alan Harrison, accompanied by Erol Bortucene, Tony Dhillon, Ashley Olsen, Sharon Dhillon and Sam Dhillon, cuts the symbolic ribbon for the opening of Salmon Arm’s Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Fairfield by Marriott checks in to Salmon Arm

Hotel owners host official opening celebration

Visitors to Salmon Arm have a new option for overnight accommodation with the opening of the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott.

A celebration was held on Friday, March 19, to mark the soft opening of the six-storey hotel located at 790 16th St. NE, across from Salmon Arm Secondary’s Jackson campus.

Surrounded by a deliberately small crowd that included family, friends, employees and guests that included Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison, his wife Debbie and Salmon Arm Economic Development Society economic development manager Lana Fitt, Sam Dhillon expressed his gratitude to the city for helping to make the day possible.

“Here’s to a great opening for us and we’re excited to be a part of the city,” said Dhillon, the chief executive office of Hollypark Hotels Corporation.

In November 2017, Hollypark Hotels Corporation announced plans to construct the hotel, located at 790 16th St. NE, across from Salmon Arm Secondary’s Jackson campus. Sam Dhillon, Hollypark’s chief executive officer, pitched the project as creating 75 construction jobs, up to 30 permanent hotel jobs once open, and contributing upwards of $175,000 of additional annual tax revenue to the city.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dhillon explained construction of the hotel was an uphill battle but, despite the challenges, he and Hollypark, the project’s general contractor, couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve built.

“Today was a great milestone for our company and the entire Hollypark team,” said Dhillon. “When we initially researched the area and saw there had not been a new hotel built in the market in 20 years, we recognized the opportunity and immediately bought in. We’re excited to be another catalyst for the City’s revitalization that’s underway.”

The day marked a soft-opening for the hotel, and guests in attendance for the celebration received a tour by Ashley Olsen, the hotel’s general manager. The tour included the dining area, two of hotel’s 95 guest suites, a view of the fitness area and the indoor pool, complete with hot tub and water slide. The hotel has a 2,500 square-foot meeting room (The Shuswap Room), and will have a lounge, expected to be completed this summer.

Olsen said many local residents had already stopped in for a tour of the hotel, and she encouraged anyone who wants to check it out to stop in for a visit.

The Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites will operate as a Marriott franchise. Olsen said Marriott is proud to expand its presence to the Shuswap.

“We’re already working with key tourism contacts in the region and have a strong sense that the area will see a faster COVID-19 recovery than larger urban markets,” commented Olsen. “We’re also excited to build relationships in the community through small business partnerships, education bursaries and youth sports-team sponsorships.”

