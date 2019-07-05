Federal funding supports Shuswap women entrepreneurs

Local female entrepreneurs can now access a host of support services to help them take their businesses to the next level.

Community Futures Shuswap has received $476,280 from the federal Women’s Entrepreneurship Strategy’s ecosystem fund for the Tsuts’weye Project that will support women wanting to increase their entrepreneurial skills to create, maintain and operate a profitable, competitive business on a sustainable basis.

“This significant project funding over the next three years will have a profound positive effect for all women entrepreneurs in the Shuswap for many years to come,” said Community Futures Shuswap executive director Rob Marshall. “Our gratitude to the federal government for recognizing the value of the Tsuts’weye Project to the women of the Shuswap.”

Community Futures North Okanagan announced launch of Momentum, a new business accelerator program for women running their own companies.

The program supports women with business growth and development by providing resources to improve operations, expand markets, gain access to business specialists and build a strong network of growth-minded peers.

“There are so many successful women entrepreneurs in the North Okanagan and such an appetite for resources to support business growth,” said Connie Viszlai, business services advisor at CFNO.

“Our goal is to empower women to develop sustainable businesses that are well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities. Another cornerstone of the program will be co-learning and leveraging the power of peer mentorship.”

CFNO received four years of funding for Momentum from the Women’s Entrepreneurship Strategy Ecosystem Fund, which is supported by Western Economic Diversification Canada. The funding – $575,000 – was recently announced in Vernon by federal Minister of Rural Economic Development, Bernadette Jordan.

“A strong country is one where anyone has a chance to contribute, regardless of gender or where they reside,” said Jordan, in her first visit to the North Okanagan. “The funding we are announcing today will help women in rural commuinites develop t heir business and contribute to Canada’s overall prosperity.”

The program will also focus on creating opportunities for women in rural areas as well as indigenous women.

Application information for the fall Momentum intake will be available in August. To be added to the contact list for program updates or for more information, local women entrepreneurs can contact Connie Viszlai at conniev@futuresbc.com. To learn more, visit www.womensmomentum.com.

