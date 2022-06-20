FH&P Lawyers win Thompson-Okanagan’s Business of the Year

FH&P Lawyers won Business of the Year at the Grant Throton LLP Thompson Okanagan Business Excellence Awards on June 16.
Sparkling Hill Resort and Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling were runners-up out of 80 finalists for the Thompson Okanagan region.
“It was amazing to experience a full room of excited, happy people without masks ,” says Mark MacDonaldof Business Examiner Thompson Okanagan. “It’s been two long years since the pandemic lockdowns started, and for these companies to not only survive, but thrive, is a testament to their resilience, strength and courage.”
The awards were handed out at the Coast Capri Hotel and winners were invited to a Breakfast for Champions round-table event Friday morning.
The winners are, by category:
Automotive
Kelowna Hyundai.
Construction/Development
Society of Hope of Kelowna.
Entrepreneur
Vigilante Marketing of Kelowna.
Financial
Prospera Credit Union of Kelowna.
Food & Beverage
Granny’s Bakery and Café of Summerland.
Green
FILL Vernon’s Refill Store.
Health Care
Tranq Sleep Centre of Kelowna.
Hospitality/Tourism
Covert Farms Family Estate of Oliver.
Manufacturer
Wayside of Vernon.
Non-Profit
Therapeutic Riding Association of Kamloops.
Professional
Potentia Human Resources of West Kelowna.
Real Estate
Inspire Property Management of Kelowna.
Retail
Far + Wide of Kamloops.
Technology
Agents of Discovery of Kelowna.
Trades
Nailed It Landscaping of Summerland.
Winery
Serendipity Winery of Naramata.
Small Business of the Year
Hub Office Furniture of Kelowna.