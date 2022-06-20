Business Excellence Awards were held June 16 at the Coast Capri Hotel (Business Examiner)

FH&P Lawyers win Thompson-Okanagan’s Business of the Year

Sparkling Hill Resort and Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling were runners-up

FH&P Lawyers won Business of the Year at the Grant Throton LLP Thompson Okanagan Business Excellence Awards on June 16.

Sparkling Hill Resort and Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling were runners-up out of 80 finalists for the Thompson Okanagan region. Vernon’s own FILL won Green business of the year.

“It was amazing to experience a full room of excited, happy people without masks,” says Mark MacDonald of Business Examiner Thompson Okanagan. “It’s been two long years since the pandemic lockdowns started, and for these companies to not only survive, but thrive, is a testament to their resilience, strength and courage.”

The awards were handed out at the Coast Capri Hotel and winners were invited to a Breakfast for Champions round-table event Friday morning.

The winners are, by category:

Automotive

Kelowna Hyundai.

Construction/Development

Society of Hope of Kelowna.

Entrepreneur

Vigilante Marketing of Kelowna.

Financial

Prospera Credit Union of Kelowna.

Food & Beverage

Granny’s Bakery and Café of Summerland.

Green

FILL Vernon’s Refill Store.

Health Care

Tranq Sleep Centre of Kelowna.

Hospitality/Tourism

Covert Farms Family Estate of Oliver.

Manufacturer

Wayside of Vernon.

Non-Profit

Therapeutic Riding Association of Kamloops.

Professional

Potentia Human Resources of West Kelowna.

Real Estate

Inspire Property Management of Kelowna.

Retail

Far + Wide of Kamloops.

Technology

Agents of Discovery of Kelowna.

Trades

Nailed It Landscaping of Summerland.

Winery

Serendipity Winery of Naramata.

Small Business of the Year

Hub Office Furniture of Kelowna.

