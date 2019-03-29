The Hamlets at Penticton, a supportive residential care and assisted living community, treat their employees like family. (Photo courtesy of The Hamlets)

Find a job where you are also family at Black Press Media’s career fair

For at least one retirement home in the South Okanagan filling an in demand job comes easy

Care aides and nurses continue to be the most in demand jobs across Canada, but for at least one retirement home in the South Okanagan filling those spots comes easy.

The Hamlets at Penticton, a supportive residential care and assisted living community, treat their employees like family.

“We often say how awesome the people in these careers are because they are self-sacrificing, but what sets us apart is the culture we have here,” said Dave Gutscher, general manager for The Hamlets at Penticton. “While many places may say they have a family feel, we actually do. Even a lot of the language we use is about supporting each other. We call each other teammates, and we have team meetings not committee meetings. We provide lunch for our family when they are working and recognize that we are visitors to the homes of the people that live here. Our managers are on the floor half the time engaging with teammates and residents and we are the only employer in the South Okanagan that has 100 per cent employer paid benefits.”

READ ALSO: Find a job you love at Black Press Media’s education and career fair in Kelowna

The Hamlets at Penticton will be sharing that message at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair at the Rutland Centennial Hall on April 11. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Hamlets is a family owned and run group of quality retirement homes that emphasize a friendly and clean environment for seniors. They offer residential care and assisted living for seniors, as well as full time care for adults with acquired brain injuries. They strive to provide a culture centre on compassion, love and hope in order for each individual to enjoy health and happiness.

“Because of that we look for people that want to be in that culture and believe in our vision that we create,” said Gutscher. “We look for people that are a good fit for our team.”

Gutscher said being able to provide a positive impact in the day-to-day lives of people is why most people choose a career as a care aide, registered nurse or as a licensed practical nurse.

According to report from Randstad, Canada’s elderly population is growing at a fast pace which is putting a strain on the current health care sector. That has led to a “desperate need” for medical professionals — including nurses. Statistics Canada said one in five Canadians will be aged 65 and older in 2024.

